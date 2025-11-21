Congratulations to Our 2025 RoughRiders Leadership Group
Published on November 21, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)
Cedar Rapids RoughRiders News Release
The Cedar Rapids RoughRiders are proud to announce and congratulate the players selected to serve as the leadership group for the 2025-2026 season.
Head Coach Mark Carlson said, "Congratulations to our five RoughRiders being selected by their teammates to our leadership group. We are excited about them leading the way on and off the ice. We look forward to our Captain Guerin Slezak's return in the future."
Congratulations to Grant, Joseph, Nick, Hawke, and Charlie, we look forward to their continued leadership throughout the season.
