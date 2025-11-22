Lancers Drop Weekend Opener to Green Bay

Published on November 21, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

The Green Bay Gamblers defeated the Omaha Lancers, 6-2, Friday night in the first game of a two-game weekend set at Liberty First Credit Union Arena.

Elliot Gulley recorded a hat trick with a goal in each period to propel the Gamblers to victory. Green Bay (10-7-2-1) scored three times in a first period that included striking in the opening minute and the final minute of the frame. Two of the Gamblers' first three goals came off deflections in a 16-shot first period.

Tanner Morgan led Omaha (4-17-1-0) with two points via primary assists on both goals for his first multi-point game of the season. Lefty Markonidis and Brady Arneson scored both Omaha goals.

Markonidis cut the deficit in half shortly after an Omaha timeout at the 8:56 mark of the first period with his fifth goal of the season and third as a Lancer. Morgan carried the puck behind the net and dropped a no-look pass off to Markonidis all alone at the near post. That made it a 2-1 game but would be the closest that the Lancers would get.

Green Bay scored the only two goals of the second period but the Lancers responded when Morgan set up Arneson 3:38 into the third period. Morgan forced a turnover and sent a cross-ice feed to Arneson all alone in the slot for his fifth goal of the season to make it a 5-2 game.

Omaha's penalty kill recorded a perfect night with a 5-for-5 performance.

