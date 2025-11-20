Weekend Preview: October 21-22

Published on November 20, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Omaha Lancers News Release







OMAHA (4-16-1-0, 9 PTS) vs. GREEN BAY (9-7-2-1, 21 PTS) Friday, Nov. 21 7:05 PM CST & Saturday, Nov. 22 6:05 PM CST

Lancers And Gamblers Set To Face-Off For A Two-Game Set: The Omaha Lancers and Green Bay Gamblers will be meeting for the 92nd and 93rd time in regular season action dating back to 1994 when the Gamblers joined the USHL... The Lancers currently edge out the Gamblers in all-time victories head-to-head; up-holding a 49-31-5-6 record over the Green Bay... Leading up to this weekend, the Gamblers had been to Liberty First Credit Union Arena 9 times in their franchise history... Of those 9 matchups, Green Bay had topped Omaha in 6 of them... In the second period this season, Green Bay has given up 25 goals... The only team to give up more than that in the middle-frame are the Lancers who have given up 37 tallies... Green Bay is coming off a high-scoring week with the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders... The Gamblers fell to the 'Riders Friday night (11/14) by the score of 5-4... Saturday night's game (11/15) ended in a thrilling 7-6 shootout victory for Green Bay against the very same Cedar Rapids club... Former Lancer Zach Wooten of Green Bay led the way with 5 goals last week-including a hat-trick in the 5-4 loss...

Lancer Penalties: The Lancers compiled 49 penalty minutes thanks to 15 infractions through two games last week (Friday- 22 PIMs; Saturday- 27 PIMs) ... Unfortunately, the Lancers PK struggled in the process with Omaha surrendering 5 total power-play goals between the two games last week...

Lancers To Watch: Ryan Aaronson is on a 10-game scoreless drought after starting the season red-hot with 9 points (6+3) over his first 11 games... The Harvard commit is due for another breakout performance against a Green Bay squad that has surrendered five-or-more goals in a game four times, including both games last weekend... Finn De St. Hubert has been steady on the back-end for Omaha this season... The future Yale Bulldog has registered 6 assists so far this season... The Hopkins, Minnesota product has yet to register a goal however, two of the three goals coming from the Lancers' d-men this season came in the opening night in Pittsburgh against the very same Green Bay club...

Gamblers To Watch: Zach Wooten has been stellar since arriving in Green Bay from Omaha mid-way through last season... Wooten, who will be playing for Mike Hastings next fall for the University of Wisconsin, has registered 17 points (11+6) through 19 games played so far this season... Ethan Drabicki has been solid since arriving in Green Bay last month... The ex-Muskegon Lumberjack has netted 3 goals to go along with two apples through 6 games played for the Gamblers...

Franchise Facts: Omaha Lancers: Founded: 1986... Anderson Cups: 5 (1990, 1993, 2002, 2005, 2008)... Clark Cups: 7 (1990, 1991, 1993, 1994, 1998, 2001, 2008)... Green Bay Gamblers: Founded: 1994... Anderson Cups: 5 (1996, 1997, 2009, 2010, 2012)... Clark Cups: 4 (1996, 2000, 2010, 2012)







United States Hockey League Stories from November 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.