Storm Alumni Spotlight: November 2025

Published on November 20, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Tri-City Storm News Release







The leaves are gone, the days shorter, and Thanksgiving right around the corner. That means we're diving into the middle of hockey season. Let's check in on a few Storm alumni across the collegiate and professional ranks.

Shane Pinto, Ottawa Senators (Storm years: 2018-2019)

Pinto turned heads last week when he inked a four-year, $30 million extension with Ottawa. The deal, which keeps the Franklin Square, New York native with the Senators through 2029-2030, carries an average annual value of $7.5 million.

It's been a strong year for the forward, who's put up nine goals and six assists for 15 points across 19 games with the Senators. At the time of publication, those 15 points placed third on Ottawa's roster. Last season, the right-shot player amassed 21 goals, 16 assists, and 37 points alongside a +10 rating in 70 appearances.

Pinto has represented the U.S. in back-to-back IIHF World Championships. He has averaged over a point-per-game across both tournaments.

The 2000-born player joined Tri-City for the latter half of the 2018-2019 season after a trade with Lincoln. In 26 regular season games with the Storm that year, Pinto logged 11 goals and 16 assists for 27 points. He also contributed four goals and five assists in six Storm playoff games.

Following his time in Kearney, Pinto advanced to the University of North Dakota, where he produced an impressive 60 points in 61 games over two seasons before moving on to Ottawa during 2020-2021.

Cameron Korpi, Union College Garnet Chargers (Storm years: 2022-2024)

Now in his second collegiate season, the 21-year-old netminder has registered an impressive 7-2-1 record, 1.60 goals against average, .927 save percentage, and three shutouts across his first 10 games at Union. The Garnet Chargers, at 8-2-1, are off to their best start since 2016-2017.

Last season, Korpi commenced his collegiate career at the University of Michigan, where he registered a 7-6-1 record, .904 save percentage, and 3.08 goals against average in 18 contests. The Wolverines fell in a Big Ten quarterfinal series at Penn State.

The South Lyon, Michigan native spent four seasons with time in the USHL. His final two were in Kearney. Korpi put up a 26-13-7 record, 2.98 goals against average and .892 save percentage during 2023-2024 at Tri-City. He went 13-4-3 with a 2.52 goals against and .911 save percentage in 2022-2023 while wearing a Storm uniform.

Korpi began his USHL career with stints in Muskegon (2021-2022) and the U.S. NTDP (2020-2021).

Jeremy Wilmer, Quinnipiac University Bobcats (Storm years: 2021-2022)

It's the left-shot forward's fourth collegiate season and second at Quinnipiac. Named an assistant captain this year, Wilmer is averaging a point-per-game with the Bobcats during 2025-2026, amassing six goals and six assists for 12 points through 12 games. Those 12 points are second on the roster. He's also +6 with 10 penalty minutes.

Last season, Wilmer put up a nice 15 goals and 26 assists for 41 points in 38 games at Quinnipiac. The Rockville Centre, New York native started his collegiate career with a pair of seasons at Boston University (2022-2023, 2023-2024), where he registered 15 goals and 53 assists for 68 points in 75 games.

The 2003-born player spent the entire 2021-2022 season at Tri-City, where he led all USHL skaters and set single-season Storm franchise records in assists (73) and points (98). His +37 rating placed third in the league. Wilmer also put up an impressive 25 goals across 60 games. He contributed eight playoff points in five 2022 Tri-City postseason games.

Bryan Yoon, Colorado Eagles (Storm years: 2015-2018)

Now in his third professional season, Yoon has bounced between the American Hockey League (AHL) and East Coast Hockey League (ECHL) after five years at Colorado College. The right-shot defenseman has spent the entirety of this season with AHL Colorado. He's put up three points in his first 12 games.

Last season, Yoon split time between ECHL Utah and AHL Colorado. At Utah, Yoon produced seven goals and 12 assists for 19 points in 32 contests. In Colorado, it was five assists across 22 games. Yoon also split time between ECHL Utah (3-14-17 in 35 games) and AHL Hartford (2-0-2 in 18 games) during 2023-2024.

Following his time in Kearney, Yoon put together an impressive five seasons at Colorado College, serving as team captain during his final year in 2022-2023. He appeared in 167 career collegiate games, amassing seven goals and 65 assists for 72 points. The 1998-born player's best offensive year with the Tigers was his freshman campaign, when he produced three goals and 23 assists for 26 points through 41 contests.

Yoon spent two full seasons with the Storm. After registering 18 points in 60 games to start his Tri-City career during 2016-2017, Yoon enjoyed a better sophomore season in Kearney, amassing three goals and team-highs in assists (32) and points (35) across 60 contests in 2017-2018. The Parker, Colorado native served as an assistant captain on that 2017-2018 squad. - Come see this season's Tri-City Storm team in action on Friday and Saturday at Viaero Center.

The Storm take on Sioux City Friday (7:05 pm puckdrop) before hosting Lincoln Saturday (6:05 pm puckdrop). For tickets, visit stormhockey.com, call the Storm at 308-338-8144, or stop by the Viaero Center box office in-person.







United States Hockey League Stories from November 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.