Tri-City Kicks off Two-Game Series at Dubuque on Friday Night
Published on November 14, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)
Tri-City Storm News Release
DUBUQUE, Iowa - The Tri-City Storm begin a two-game series with the Dubuque Fighting Saints on Friday night at ImOn Arena. Puckdrop is scheduled for 7:05 pm.
Fans can watch the contest on FloHockey and listen on Storm Radio.
Tri-City (7-9-2, 16 pts, 5th place Western Conf.)
Previously:
Swept at home by Waterloo last weekend; dropped 6-1 contest Saturday, 6-3 game Friday
Saturday: Samuel Murin tallied lone Tri-City goal, his third of the season
Saturday: Michal Pradel and Owen Nelson both saw action in the Storm net; Pradel stopped 11 of 15 Black Hawk shots, Nelson halted 19 of 21
Team Notes:
On season-long four-game winless streak
Last four-game winless streak occurred between January 31-February 14, 2025, when Storm fell in five consecutive games
Have put up two goals or less in three of past four games
Held opponents to one power play goal across last 26 attempts (on Saturday, Waterloo became first team to score power play goal vs. Tri-City since Des Moines on Sunday, October 12)
Penalty kill (87.8%) ranks first in USHL
Played 18 games this season, second-most among all USHL teams; Omaha (19 games) is only team to have played more
Last 17 games have been played against Western Conference teams, the longest such stretch in 2025-2026
Tonight is first time playing an Eastern Conference team since the first game of the regular season on Friday, September 19 vs. Youngstown at USHL Fall Classic (Phantoms beat Storm 5-0)
Player Notes:
Michal Pradel: leads all USHL goaltenders in minutes (815) and saves (352)
Bode Laylin: eleven points and three goals this season both tie for second among USHL defenseman; three power play goals tie for league lead among defenseman; has registered 34 shots this year, second-most among defenseman
Luca Jarvis: has amassed six points over his past eight games; eight points this season tie for seventh-most among USHL rookies
Maddox Malmquist: ties USHL rookie lead in game-winning goals (2)
Carson Pilgrim (6-9-15) leads team in scoring followed by Laylin (3-8-11)
Dubuque (12-4-0, 24 pts, 2nd place Eastern Conf.)
Competed in three-in-three last weekend: lost Friday at Cedar Rapids (5-3), defeated Sioux City on road Saturday (7-3), beat Musketeers on road Sunday (6-4)
Won four of past six games
Begin five-game homestand tonight
Masun Fleece (13-8-21) leads team in scoring followed by Melvin Ekman (11-6-17); Fleece is second among all USHL skaters in goals and tied for third in points
Season series: Tri-City and Dubuque will only meet twice this regular season (tonight and tomorrow). The Fighting Saints do not visit Kearney this year. Dubuque won all three regular season matchups during 2024-2025.
