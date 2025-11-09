Three Waterloo Skaters Log Multiple Points, Black Hawks Defeat Storm 6-1 on Saturday Night

KEARNEY, Neb. - Chase Jette, Ryan Whiterabbit, and Dylan Nolan each registered multi-point performances as the Waterloo Black Hawks defeated the Tri-City Storm 6-1 on Saturday night at Viaero Center.

Waterloo (5-8-1, 11 pts) swept the two-game series after beating the Storm 6-3 last night. Tri-City (7-9-2, 16 pts) is on a four-game winless streak for the first time since dropping five consecutive games between January 31-February 14, 2025.

The Black Hawks were first to strike. Nolan, coming off his first career multi-goal performance Friday, clubbed a Jette one-time feed in the slot past Storm goaltender Michal Pradel for his third marker of the weekend and sixth on the year. The tally, scored 5:10 into the opening frame, came on the power play after Tri-City's Oliver Ozogany was assessed a minor for kneeing. It was the first power play goal allowed by the Storm in 22 opponent attempts dating back to October 12 versus Des Moines.

Waterloo doubled its lead later in the period. In front of Pradel, Owen DeGraff redirected a Jimmy Rieber blue line shot to make it 2-0. It was DeGraff's second goal of the weekend.

The Black Hawks added a trio of additional tallies in the second.

Jette produced his third marker of the year 6:52 into the frame after redirecting a shot on the backdoor past Pradel.

Whiterabbit contributed on a Black Hawk zone entry about two-and-a-half minutes later. The Mahtomedi, Minnesota native sent a snipe beyond Pradel after receiving a Salvatore Viviano feed from the right half wall to make it 4-0. Tri-City replaced Pradel in net with Owen Nelson after the goal.

Jette struck again 12:03 into the frame. The Wisconsin commit arrowed a shot behind Nelson from the top of the right circle on a Waterloo rush.

The Black Hawks made it 6-0 with about five minutes left in the third. A Wyatt Herres shot from the center point bounced off the end boards, hit the backside of Nelson, then found its way into the Storm cage. It was Herres's first career USHL tally.

Tri-City earned its lone goal with just under three-and-a-half minutes left in regulation. Next to Waterloo netminder Michael Chambre, Samuel Murin redirected a Gairin Michalski blast for his first marker since October 18.

Chambre halted 17 of 18 Tri-City shots in the game. The Fort Myers, Florida native made his first career appearance with Waterloo after recently joining the team from Mercyhurst University (Division I, Atlantic Hockey).

Pradel manned the Storm net for 29:14 and halted 11 of 15 Waterloo attempts. Nelson kept out 19 of 21 Black Hawk shots in 30:46 of action.

Up next: Tri-City visits Dubuque next weekend for a two-game series with the Fighting Saints. Puckdrop on both Friday and Saturday is set for 7:05 pm. Each contest will be broadcast on FloHockey and Storm Radio.







