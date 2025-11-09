Caulfield Records 38-Save Shutout to Backstop Steel to Victory

GENEVA, IL - Sam Caulfield stopped 38 shots to record his first career shutout as the Chicago Steel (10-5-0-0, 20 pts.) defeated the Omaha Lancers (4-14-1-0, 9 pts.) 3-0 Saturday night at Fox Valley Ice Arena.

Timo Kazda scored his fifth goal of the season. Ashton Schultz scored his fifth goal of the season and third of the weekend, and Kolin Sisson scored his eighth goal with an empty netter.

The 38 saves are the most for Caulfield in a game this season. He is the tenth USHL goaltender to record a shutout this season and the first Steel netminder to post a shutout since Quentin Sigurdson did so on March 23, 2024.

Chicago won all three regular season meetings against Omaha, outscoring the Lancers 15-2.

Omaha went to the power play early in Saturday's game and spent most of the first minute in the offensive zone, but the Steel killed the penalty.

The Lancers registered the first five shots of the game before the Steel went to their first power play and recorded their first shot on goal nearly halfway through the period.

Nate Chorlton created a chance late on the advantage after turning and firing from just below the left faceoff circle, but was stopped by Omaha goaltender Nils Maurins.

Later in the period, Luke Goukler made a great find on a trailing Alex Calbeck down the left wing. Calbeck fired glove-side, but Maurins made a dazzling snare to keep it scoreless.

In the final minutes of the first, Chicago nearly broke through when Chorlton made a slick backhand sauce pass backdoor to James Scantlebury, but Maurins slid right to left to make a solid stop.

The Steel led in shots 7-6 after the opening 20 minutes.

Henry Major had a strong chance in the slot three minutes into the second period that went off the mask of Maurins. A possession battle after the rebound resulted in a Steel penalty and the second power play chance for Omaha.

The Lancers were persistent on the advantage, with Branko Vukas getting two great looks that were both answered by Caulfield leading Chicago to a successful kill.

Omaha went to another power play just before the midway point of the period. Yegor Kim had Omaha's best chance to score on an opportunity down the right wing, getting a shot on Caulfield who made a tough stop.

After Chicago's third successful penalty kill, Kazda opened the scoring at the other end with a shot through the five-hole of Maurins to put the Steel ahead 1-0.

Just over a minute later, Eero Hyytiainen found Schultz in the high slot who fired through a screen and picked the top right corner of the goal, making it 2-0.

The Lancers took a 23-19 shots lead into the final period of regulation.

Early in the third period, Kazda sprung Brady Kudrick on a break that was met with a great stop by Maurins.

Chicago stayed on the attack at the halfway mark of the third when Aidan Dyer fired a strong snapshot from the right circle that was narrowly stopped by the glove of Maurins.

The Steel went to the power play with six minutes remaining and were steady in the attacking zone and almost converted off a set play. Schultz shot from the point and Kazda redirected the puck backdoor to Tobias Ohman who flipped the puck wide of the right post.

With just over two minutes left, Omaha emptied its net for an extra attacker. In the final moments of the game, Caulfield attempted to score on the empty net but had his shot knocked down.

The attempt disrupted Omaha's forecheck and allowed Chicago to exit the zone as Sisson scored on the empty net to seal the 3-0 win.

The Steel will head to Muskegon for a matchup with the Lumberjacks on Sunday, Nov. 9 at 2:05 pm CT to close out the weekend.

