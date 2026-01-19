Veeti Louhivaara Named USHL Goaltender of the Week

Published on January 19, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

GENEVA, ILLINOIS - Chicago Steel goalie Veeti Louhivaara has been named USHL Goaltender of the Week, the League announced Monday. It marks the Steel's third weekly award of the season and the team's second consecutive week with a weekly honor.

The New Jersey Devils prospect backstopped the Steel to a 3-2 win over Cedar Rapids on Jan. 16 with 26 saves on 28 shots. Two days later, Louhivaara put in his best start with the Steel on Jan. 18 with a dazzling 30-save shutout that included several showstopping saves late in the game to defeat Madison 3-0. It was Louhivaara's first USHL shutout and his third consecutive win.

Sunday's win was the third in a row for the Steel, the first time the team has recorded three consecutive wins since Oct. 24.

"We're very happy for Veeti and the success he's seen with the team," said Steel Associate Head Coach and General Manager Tyler Haskins. "Since joining the team, he's given us a chance to win every game he plays. Earning Goaltender of the Week honors speaks volumes about his talent, work ethic and competitive drive, and we're eager to see how he continues to develop."

The Steel added Louhivaara from JYP in the Finnish SM-sarjahave on Dec. 22. He helped the Steel earn a standings point in each of his first two appearances with the team on Dec. 27 and 28. He allowed just nine goals on 112 shots (.919 SV%) in his first three appearances, and he has allowed more than three goals just once in his six starts.

The last Steel player to earn USHL Goaltender of the Week was Jack Parsons, who received the weekly honor in consecutive weeks in February 2025.

Louhivaara joins forward Kolin Sisson and defenseman Wyatt Herres as the other Steel players to earn weekly USHL honors this season. Sisson earned Forward of the Week on January 12, and Herres was named Defenseman of the Week on December 8.

The last time the Steel had two different players win consecutive USHL weekly awards was January 2024, when Thor Byfuglien won Defenseman of the Week on Jan. 22, followed by Louka Cloutier winning Goaltender of the Week on Jan. 29.

Chicago will conclude a four-game stretch against Madison with a home-and-home set that begins in Wisconsin on Friday, January 23 at 7:05 pm.

Chicago will return home on Saturday, Jan. 24 for Star Wars Night. For just $40, fans can receive two white zone tickets to Star Wars Night on Saturday, Jan 24, plus one Steel light saber that lights up and makes sound.

2025-2026 STEEL USHL WEEKLY HONORS

Forward of the Week:

01-12-26: Kolin Sisson - 2 GP: 3G-2A-5P, 6 SOG, +4

Defenseman of the Week:

12-08-25: Wyatt Herres - 2 GP: 0G-2A-2P, 5 SOG, +4

Goaltender of the Week:

01-19-26: Veeti Louhivaara - 2 GP: 2-0-0-0, 1 SO, 1.00 GAA, .964 SV%, 56 saves/58 shots

Chicago Steel Upcoming Schedule presented by Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush:

Friday, January 23 at Madison Capitols (7:05 pm CT)

Saturday, January 24 vs. Madison Capitols (7:05 pm CT) | Star Wars Night | Character Appearances from 501st Midwest Garrison

Friday, January 30 vs. Youngstown Phantoms (7:05 pm CT) | Sensory-Friendly Night presented by Rising Lights Project







