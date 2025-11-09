Herd Shut Down in Loss to Phantoms

Youngstown, O.H. - The Sioux Falls Stampede were shut out by the Youngstown Phantoms in the second game of their series. Sioux Falls struggled on special teams, going 0-for-4 on the power play and surrendering two power-play goals. Goaltender Linards Feldbergs made 26 saves and moved to 7-4-1-0 on the season.

Looking to put the previous night behind them, the Herd aimed to come out strong in the first period. That hope quickly faded when Sioux Falls took a penalty just 2:45 into the contest. The Herd killed off the penalty before earning a power play of their own at 6:44. After scoring two power-play goals the night before, the Herd struggled to generate momentum on their first opportunity, spending much of it in the defensive zone. At 11:10, the Phantoms struck first when Cooper Simpson tucked the puck behind goaltender Linards Feldbergs. Shortly after, the Stampede earned another power-play chance, but their struggles continued and they came up empty. At 17:50, forward Nick Snyder was called for cross-checking, sending the Stampede back to the penalty kill. This time, Sioux Falls couldn't hold off the Phantoms, who took a 2-0 lead into the first intermission.

The struggles continued into the second period for the Herd. At 5:33, Jake Prunty and Alexander Svitov engaged in a scrum following a late jab at Feldbergs. Neither team produced much during the 4-on-4 sequence, but at 11:06, Logan Renkowski took a holding penalty to put the Herd on their third penalty kill of the night. Just three seconds into the man advantage, the Phantoms scored again. The Herd found themselves in more penalty trouble at 12:34 when captain Joe McGraw was assessed a minor for high-sticking. Youngstown didn't score on that power play, but just 15 seconds after it expired, the Phantoms netted their fourth goal of the game. Less than 30 seconds later, McGraw committed another penalty, putting the Herd in yet another difficult position. This time, Sioux Falls killed off the penalty but still headed to the locker room facing a four-goal deficit.

The third period did little to help the Stampede's comeback hopes. To open the frame, Sioux Falls drew multiple penalties and earned power-play opportunities but came up empty on both. The game slowed for much of the period, with extended play in the neutral zone. At 13:56, Stampede forward Alexej Kubat was called for slashing, and extracurriculars followed after the whistle. Both Kubat and a Phantom player were assessed two minutes for roughing, while Thomas Zocco served Kubat's original penalty. The Stampede killed off the penalty but couldn't find the back of the net, falling 4-0 to the Phantoms.

The game ended with nearly even shots on goal, as the Phantoms edged the Stampede 28-26.

Feldbergs finished the game with 24 saves. He now holds a 7-4-1-0 record with a .908 save percentage and a 2.40 goals-against average.

The Stampede will look to regroup as they head down I-29 to face the Sioux City Musketeers next Friday before taking on the Lincoln Stars on Saturday. The Herd are scheduled to return to the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on November 26 for their inaugural Sioux Falls Corgi Races. In partnership with Tito's Vodka for Dog People, the Stampede will support the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society through a Pet Food and Enrichment Drive. Fans who bring pet food or enrichment items will receive a ticket voucher to select December games. Tickets for this historic night can be purchased.







