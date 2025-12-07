Stampede Stun Capitols for Another Saturday Night Win

Published on December 6, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sioux Falls Stampede News Release







Middleton, WI - The Sioux Falls Stampede stunned the Madison Capitols, 7-1, and extended their lead in the Western Conference to six points. Joey Macrina led the team in scoring with five points, and Brock Schultz followed closely behind with four. Linards Feldbergs made another strong start in the crease, turning aside 25 shots and holding Madison to just one goal.

The Stampede came out ready to play after a slow start last night. After setting a fast pace early, Sioux Falls netted their first goal at 6:56. Joey Macrina scored on a backhanded shot from the left side of the crease. The game slowed for the next ten minutes, but at 15:39 the Stampede had a chance to extend their lead with their first power play of the night. Brock Schultz capitalized just 26 seconds in with a quick one-timer from the left point after a deke pass from Anthony Bongo. Macrina earned the secondary assist. Just over a minute later, Juho Keinanen found the back of the net with a slick rebound that he backhanded behind Madison goaltender Cruitt. With six seconds left in the period, the Stampede drew their second penalty of the night and would start the second period on the power play.

Sioux Falls netted their fourth goal on the remaining power play just 15 seconds into the second frame. Logan Renkowski earned his tenth power-play goal of the season-tying the league lead-by tucking a rebound behind the Madison goaltender. Schultz and Macrina were credited with the assists. The Capitols finally got on the board at 5:09 with a quick shot that beat Feldbergs. Shortly after, Stampede defenseman Dane Sorensen dropped the gloves with Madison's Cooper Snee. Both players headed to the locker room for the remainder of the period and were able to return in the third. The Stampede responded quickly with a one-timer from Ryder Betzold, reinstating their four-goal lead.

At 13:29, Sioux Falls went to their first penalty kill of the game after Thomas Zocco was called for tripping. The penalty kill was cut short when Madison was whistled for too many men on the ice. After failing to convert on the brief power play, the Stampede drew another penalty at 19:18. This time, they struck just 20 seconds later. With 15 assists on the season, alternate captain and defenseman Anthony Bongo finally broke through for a goal of his own with a quick one-timer from the point. The goal gave the Herd a 6-1 lead heading into the second intermission after outshooting Madison 17-12 in the period.

Once again, the Stampede came out flying. Schultz netted his second of the game just 29 seconds into the third, assisted by Macrina and Joe McGraw. Just 1:10 later, the Stampede earned their fifth power play of the night but were unable to convert. Before the end of the game, the Herd were given two more power plays: a minor for roughing assessed to Dexter Brooks at 11:42, and a major penalty for boarding given to Chris Baird-Gajdos with 4:33 remaining. The major sealed the Stampede win as they pushed for another power-play tally to close out the game. Sioux Falls finished three-for-seven on the power play in the 7-1 win over the Capitols.

After being outshot last night, the Herd outshot Madison 42-25 tonight.

Linards Feldbergs continues to impress with key saves. He stopped 24 shots to improve to 13-5-1-0 on the season, raising his save percentage to .916 and lowering his goals-against average to 2.36.

The Stampede will play two more games at the PREMIER Center before the USHL holiday break. They will face off against the Lincoln Stars at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday night for the first-ever Dollar Dog Night presented by Fareway. Fans can stop by The Snack Factory outside Section 111 to get $1 hot dogs while supplies last.

The Herd will close out the unofficial first half of the season on Saturday at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center as they take on the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders for their annual Pink in the Rink game. Courtesy of Sioux Falls Specialty Hospital, the first 1,000 fans will receive a Stampede ugly-sweater beanie. The Herd will also don special jerseys that will be raffled off throughout the game to benefit Voices Against Cancer. The organization will take time to honor individuals who have battled or continue to battle cancer during a Stomp Out Cancer pregame ceremony.







