Herd Fall in First Game Back Home After Month Long Road Trip

Published on November 26, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sioux Falls, S.D. - The Sioux Falls Stampede saw their four-game win streak come to an end Friday night, falling 5-2 to the Fargo Force in their first home game in nearly a month. Brock Schultz scored goals for the Herd, while Joey Macrina and Brent Solomon each recorded assists. Goaltender Linards Feldbergs made several impressive stops but couldn't hold off the Force's persistent attack.

The first period opened slowly, with multiple offsides and icing calls disrupting play. Neither team found early scoring success until Fargo's Brooks Cullen slipped one past Feldbergs at 14:37. Fargo then took the first penalty of the game for tripping, but the Herd were unable to convert on the power play. The Force outshot the Herd 11-9 in the opening frame.

The second period brought significantly more action. Fargo doubled its lead less than a minute into the period, then extended it to 3-0 shortly after with a shot that deflected off the post. The Herd challenged the goal, but the call on the ice stood. Sioux Falls responded at 8:26 when Brock Schultz ripped a wrister off the crossbar and in, assisted by Joey Macrina and Brent Solomon. Despite the momentum swing, Fargo struck again late in the period after the puck became trapped in the crease, allowing Jack Torr to nudge it across the goal line. The Force outshot the Herd 9-6 in the second.

The Herd opened third-period scoring with another Schultz wrister at 4:23, again assisted by Macrina. Shortly after, Sioux Falls took its first penalty of the night when Dane Sorensen was called for tripping, but the Herd successfully killed it off. With just over three minutes remaining, the Herd pulled Feldbergs for the extra attacker. Fargo capitalized on the empty net with under 30 seconds left, sealing the 5-2 victory. The Herd outshot the Force 14 - 7 in the third.

Feldbergs now sits at an 11-5-1-0 record on the season with a 2.40 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage.

The Herd return to the PREMIER Center on Friday to take on Team USA NTDP for their annual Teddy Bear Toss game. Fans are encouraged to bring a teddy bear to throw onto the ice after the Herd score their first goal. Sioux Falls will then face NTDP again on Saturday for A Charlie Brown Christmas night, where the team will wear special Peanuts-themed jerseys available for auction on Dash. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will also receive a Stampede sock giveaway.







