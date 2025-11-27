Lincoln Blanks Tri-City 4-0 on Thanksgiving Eve at Ice Box

Published on November 26, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Tri-City Storm News Release







LINCOLN, Neb. - Will Prowse logged his league-best third shutout of the season and four different Stars produced goals as Lincoln defeated the Tri-City Storm 4-0 on Wednesday night at the Ice Box.

Lincoln (12-9-0, 24 pts) has won 12 of its past 14 games. Tri-City (8-12-3, 19 pts) was shut out for the third time this season and first since October 12.

Lincoln broke the ice 2:28 into the second. Off a neutral ice feed from Kade Kohanski, Layne Loomer drove the puck down the right wing of Tri-City's zone, then snapped a rapid shot past Storm netminder Michal Pradel. It was the Lethbridge, Alberta native's fourth tally in two games.

The Stars doubled their advantage just past the halfway mark of the middle frame when Aiden Janz finished a Nate Pederson one-time feed in front of Pradel. Pederson won a board battle then quickly set up the 2007-born player for his fourth marker of the year and second in four games.

Lincoln tallied its third goal while shorthanded. In the midst of a Griffin Brown minor for holding, John Hirschfeld retrieved a long Josef Eichler breakaway feed at the Storm blue line. The Vermont commit walked the puck toward Pradel, then tucked a shot top shelf for his eighth tally of the year.

The Stars added another late in the third. On a Lincoln two-on-two rush, Brady Kudrna ripped a snapshot from the slot that snuck through the legs of Pradel for his first goal since October 30.

Prowse halted all 31 shots he faced on the night. The Princeton commit is the only USHL goaltender to log multiple shutouts this season.

Pradel stopped 33 of 37 Lincoln attempts in the game.

Up next: Tri-City continues its road trip with a two-game series at Youngstown across Friday (6:05 pm CT puckdrop) and Saturday (5:05 pm CT puckdrop). Both games will be broadcast on FloHockey and Storm Radio.







