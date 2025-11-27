Three Lumberjacks Record Multi-Point Performances in 6-4 Win over U17 Team

Published on November 26, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Muskegon Lumberjacks News Release







PLYMOUTH, MI - Before the Thanksgiving break, the Muskegon Lumberjacks (16-5-0-0, 32 pts.) took a quick trip across the state of Michigan for a Wednesday evening game against the USNTDP Under-17 Team (4-12-3-0, 11 pts.) A busy first period was enough for the Jacks to pick up a 6-4 win.

Scoring came in bunches for the Lumberjacks in the first period, thanks to a dominant frame. The high output gave the Jacks a 4-0 lead heading back into the locker room for the first intermission.

Rudolfs Berzkalns (Cesis, LAT) opened the scoring just 3:20 into the action off a pretty pass from Melvin Novotny (Stockholm, SWE). On his way into the offensive zone, Novotny worked down towards the bottom of the circle and tapped a pass across the slot for Berzkalns to tap to the back of the net.

About four minutes later, at the 6:56 mark, Novotny scored a goal of his own. Again working into the offensive zone on the near side of the ice, Novotny cut towards the middle of the slot rather than down the wall. As he cut to the middle, Novotny fired a shot off the near post to the back of the net for his 13th goal of the season.

Two goals came in quick succession for the Lumberjacks in the latter part of the period. First, Peyton Schneider (Clarkston, MI) gave the puck to Brock Fairbanks (Oakdale, MN) the puck in the middle of the slot. As Fairbanks fired, Ty Bergeron (Flat Rock, MI) provided a perfect screen in front to allow the shot a clean lane to the back of the net. For Fairbanks, it is his first career USHL goal.

Tynan Lawrence (Fredericton, NB) added the fourth goal of the period at the 16:01 mark. Moving down the near side of the ice with his stick on the inside lane, Lawrence opened up like he was thinking about passing the puck across the way, but instead wired a shot over the blocker of the goalie for his second goal in just his third game of the season.

A pair of goals came in the second period. First, the Lumberjacks scored at the 3:16 mark. A loose puck in the high slot was banged across the goal line by Schneider for his first career USHL goal in his USHL debut.

The NTDP got on the board with a power play goal at the 18:09 mark from Brayden Willis. A pass from the far side of the ice and Diego Gutierrez gave Willis the perfect opportunity to pick a corner and get his team on the board before the end of the period.

A trio of goals in the third period for the NTDP made the game interesting, but the Lumberjacks held on 6-4 in the end. Nolan Fitzhenry scored the first goal of the third period, 2:33 into the frame, to bring the score to a 3-goal deficit. At the 6:51 mark, Broden McArthur added his first career USHL goal to make it a 5-3 score line.

A pretty passing play from the Lumberjacks below the hashmarks led to a goal and a 6-3 lead. Lawrence fed the puck to Novotny on his way across the goal line from the far side corner. Novotny sent the puck to the top of the crease for Niles Benson (Tampa, FL). The 7th goal of the season for Benson gave the Jacks a bit of breathing room.

One more goal late in regulation came for the NTDP and Jake Boguniecki, who jumped up in the rush and buried a cross-slot pass on a 2-on-1 rush while both teams were skating at 4-on-4.

In the end, the Jacks picked up the 6-4 win and returned to the win column after a quick slide. Will Keane (West Bloomfield, MI) (6-3-0-0) earned the win on his record with 23 saves on 27 shots against. Nate Chizik (1-5-1-0) started off shaky, but ended up fine with 22 saves on 28 shots against.

After enjoying Thanksgiving tomorrow, the Jacks return to action on home ice this weekend against the Dubuque Fighting Saints. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday and 6 p.m. on Saturday at Trinity Health Arena. Get tickets by visiting muskegonlumberjacks.com.







United States Hockey League Stories from November 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.