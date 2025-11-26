Merrill Commits to Arizona State University

Dubuque, IA - Fighting Saints Captain Teddy Merrill has announced his commitment to play Division I hockey at Arizona State University.

Merrill is enjoying a productive third season in Dubuque, ranking second on the team with 21 points entering play on Wednesday. Through 18 games, Merrill has matched his career-high in points set last season with five goals and 16 assists.

Named captain ahead of the season, the Scottsdale, Arizona native has taken on a bigger offensive role this season. Merrill had scored 13 goals combined in his first two seasons and the forward has scored 10 so far this season. On special teams, Merrill has taken advantage of an elevated role. He has three goals and eight points on the power play this season as well as adding his first career shorthanded goal.

Merrill has skated in 131 career games for the Fighting Saints since earning a roster spot in the team's Training Camp ahead of the 2023-24 season. Last season, Merrill played in 58 games while wearing an 'A' for the Fighting Saints as part of the leadership team.

Merrill joins fellow team-leader Michael Barron with his commitment to Arizona State to continue a history of Fighting Saints playing for the Sun Devils. Assistant Coach Jacob Semik and former Saint Willie Knierim each played at Arizona State after three seasons in Dubuque.

Merrill and the Fighting Saints return to the ice on Wednesday to finish a homestand against the Des Moines Buccaneers.







