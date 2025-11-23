Saints Fall Short Against Phantoms On Saturday

Published on November 22, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







Dubuque, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (14-5-1-0, 29 pts) allowed four third-period goals in a 5-3 loss to the Youngstown Phantoms (13-6-1-1, 28 pts) on Saturday.

After a major penalty against Lincoln Krizizke late in the second, the Phantoms opened the third period of a 1-1 game with three power-play goals in the first 3:11 of the frame. The power-play barrage opened up a 4-1 lead for the Phantoms that the Saints could not overcome.

The Fighting Saints had a five-minute power play of their own in the second period, managing one goal on the opportunity before Youngstown cashed in on its chance. Eetu Orpana scored his third of the season on the Saints' power play at 3:28 of the third to open the scoring. Ludvig Lafton logged his team-leading 17th assist on the goal, but Dubuque could not manage any more offense until after Youngstown's power-play outburst.

Four of Youngstown's five goals on Saturday came on the power play as the Phantoms scored six power-play goals in the weekend against Dubuque.

Following the three early goals in the third, Dubuque cut the Phantoms' lead to two with 3:56 to play after pulling goaltender Vojtěch Hambálek. Charlie Arend's deflection brought the Saints within a pair late, but the Phantoms responded with an empty netter for Ryan Rucinski to complete a hat trick less than a minute later.

Gavin Lock finished the offense for Dubuque in the last 15 seconds, scoring for a third-straight game with his seventh goal of the season. Teo Besnier, Colin Frank, Hayden Russell and Melvin Ekman added assists on the late goals by Dubuque, but the offense couldn't climb back in the contest.

Hambálek was strong early in the game, making 19 saves on 20 shots through two periods before the Saints couldn't contain the Phantoms' power play in the third period. Hambálek finished the game with 21 saves on 25 shots.

Dubuque returns to the ice on Wednesday against Des Moines to finish a season-long homestand before heading to Muskegon for the weekend.







