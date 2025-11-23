Lancers Fall to Gamblers Saturday Night

Published on November 22, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Omaha Lancers News Release







The Green Bay Gamblers struck four times Saturday night at Liberty First Credit Union Arena in a 4-1 win over the Lancers to help complete the weekend sweep.

Kole Hyles scored the lone goal for Omaha (4-18-1-0) with a follow-up wrist shot from the slot at the 7:52 mark of the third to avoid the shutout.

David Rozsival netted a pair of goals for Green Bay (11-7-2-1). Rozsival ended up totaling 5 points this weekend (3+2). Eliott Gulley also recorded a goal and assist to cap off a 6-point weekend.

Gunnar Conboy, nephew of former Lancer Andrew Conboy, scored at the 3:16 mark of the second period for Green Bay for his second career USHL goal.

The Lancers will be back in action Wednesday night in Sioux City, Iowa to take on the Sioux City Musketeers. Puck drop is at 7:05 PM CST. Tune in to the action on Mixlr or FloSports.







United States Hockey League Stories from November 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.