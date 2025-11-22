Storm Host Stars on Saturday Night at Viaero Center

Published on November 22, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

KEARNEY, Neb. - The Tri-City Storm tangle with the Lincoln Stars on Saturday night at Viaero Center. Puckdrop is set for 6:05 pm.

Tri-City (8-10-3, 19 pts, 5th place Western Conf.)

Previously:

Knocked off Sioux City 3-2 on Friday at Viaero Center

Friday: Samuel Murin's tie-breaking goal with under ten minutes remaining in first period gave Storm 3-2 advantage

Friday: Connor Brown, Noah LaPointe also contributed goals for Tri-City

Friday: Netminder Michal Pradel made career-high 41 saves in net on 43 Musketeer shots

Pradel's 41 saves tied for fifth-most by a goaltender in a single USHL game this season

Team Notes:

Snapped six-game winless streak Friday, the team's longest since April 16-24, 2021

Last night was first win since Friday, October 31 (4-1 over Omaha at Viaero Center)

Held opponents to three power play goals in previous 33 attempts (9%)

Penalty kill (85.7%) ranks first in USHL

Averaging 9.71 penalty minutes per game, third-least among USHL teams

One of 4 USHL teams (Fargo, NTDP, Green Bay) yet to allow a shorthanded goal this season

Have not scored more than three goals in one game during November (seven contests)

Played 21 games this year, second-most among all USHL teams; Omaha (22 games) is only team to have played more

Player Notes:

Carson Pilgrim, Noah LaPointe, Jack Lackas all returned from injuries last night; Pilgrim (F) made his first appearance since November 8, LaPointe (D) returned for first time since October 4, Lackas (F) played for first time since September 27

Michal Pradel: leads all USHL goaltenders in saves (418); 939 minutes this season tie for first in league (Max Weilandt, Des Moines)

Bode Laylin: three goals tie for third among USHL defenseman, 12 points tie for eighth among defenseman; three power play goals tie for second among defenseman, 39 shots tie for fourth among defenseman

Maddox Malmquist: ties for second among USHL rookies in game-winning goals (2)

Cooper Ernewein: second among USHL rookies in shooting percentage (three goals on 12 shots, 25%)

Frantisek Netusil: 13 minor penalties this season are third-most among all USHL players

Carson Pilgrim (6-9-15) leads team in scoring followed by Bode Laylin (3-9-12)

Lincoln (10-9-0, 20 pts, 4th place Eastern Conf.)

Won six of past eight games

Beat Des Moines 2-1 on road Friday

Friday: Drew DellaSalla, John Hirschfeld tallied goals

Friday: Will Prowse made 21 saves on 22 shots to pick up eighth win of season

Alex Pelletier (20-9-29) leads team and all USHL skaters in goals and points; Layne Loomer (4-17-21) follows

Season series: Tonight is the third of nine regular season matchups between the Storm and Stars during 2025-2026. The teams last squared off in a home-and-home set across October 24 (5-3 Lincoln win at Ice Box) and October 25 (4-3 Tri-City win at Viaero Center). Tri-City's nine regular season games against Lincoln are more than any other opponent.







