Murin's Massive Third Period Tally, Pradel's Excellence in Net Push Storm to 3-2 Friday Night Win Over Musketeers

Published on November 21, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Tri-City Storm News Release







KEARNEY, Neb. - Samuel Murin's tie-breaking goal with under ten minutes remaining in the third period and Michal Pradel's career-high 41 saves lifted the Tri-City Storm to a 3-2 win over the Sioux City Musketeers on Friday night at Viaero Center.

Tri-City (8-10-3, 19 pts) snapped its season-long six-game winless streak. Sioux City (7-12-1, 15 pts) has dropped five of its past six contests.

Murin's goal came 11:49 into the third. With the contest knotted at two, Tri-City's Bode Laylin fired a shot from the center point of the Sioux City zone. The puck redirected off several sticks en route to the net. Murin was last to deflect the puck, which floated off his stick and hopped over the glove side of Musketeer netminder Jack Fichthorn. It was Murin's second game-winning goal of the season.

Down a tally in the final two minutes of regulation, Sioux City pulled Fichthorn for an extra attacker. The Musketeers could not solve Pradel to even the game.

The entertaining third period matched the contest's first two frames which were also tightly contested.

Sioux City was first to strike. Just six seconds into a minor penalty assessed to Tri-City's Ferry Netusil, Max Anderson swatted a Luke Garry one-time feed past Pradel. Anderson fired the puck directly in front of the cage for his third goal in as many games.

Tri-City evened the contest less than two minutes later when Noah LaPointe collected his first tally with the Storm. LaPointe hustled to a loose puck at the top of the left circle, then immediately blasted it beyond Fichthorn. Friday was LaPointe's fifth career appearance with Tri-City and first since October 4.

The Storm took their first lead of the night just over four minutes into the second. On a beautiful Ashton Dahms stretch feed from the Tri-City blue line, Connor Brown drove with room down the right wing to the Musketeer net, where he stuffed the puck past Fichthorn for his second goal of the season.

Tri-City's Carson Pilgrim was assessed a five-minute major and game misconduct for slew footing in the middle part of the second. Sioux City struck once on the extended man advantage to even the game at two. Elias Vatne one-timed a Shayne Gould feed past Pradel from the right circle for his fourth goal of the season at the 14:04 mark of the frame.

Fichthorn halted 19 of 22 Storm shots in the Musketeer loss.

Tri-City's Cade Kozak (0-2-2) and Sioux City's Vatne (1-1-2) were the only players to finish with multiple points.

Up next: Tri-City closes the weekend by hosting Lincoln tomorrow at Viaero Center. Puckdrop is set for 6:05 pm. To purchase tickets, visit stormhockey.com, call the Storm at 308-338-8144, or stop by the Viaero Center box office in-person. The game will be broadcast on FloHockey and Storm Radio.







United States Hockey League Stories from November 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.