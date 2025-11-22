Joey Macrina Nets OT Winner to Earn Two Points for the Herd

Published on November 21, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sioux Falls Stampede News Release







Geneva, IL - The Sioux Falls Stampede claimed two points against the Chicago Steel as Joey Macrina tucked the overtime winner. Thomas Zocco and Brock Schultz also tallied goals, while Linards Feldbergs had another stellar performance between the pipes.

The Stampede started the game strong, drawing their first penalty just fifty-five seconds in. The group generated a few solid chances on the power play, including a one-timer from Ryder Betzold that was stopped by Chicago goaltender Sam Caufield. For most of the first half of the period, Sioux Falls controlled play and kept Chicago out of the offensive zone-the Steel didn't record their first shot on goal until the seven-minute mark. Momentum shifted in Chicago's favor when Stampede captain Joey McGraw was called for hooking. The Steel produced several grade-A opportunities, but Feldbergs and a clutch block from defenseman Anthony Bongo kept the game scoreless. The Herd were outshot 10-3 in the opening frame.

Both teams finally found the back of the net in the second period. Before either goal, the Herd's Logan Renkowski served two minutes for tripping. Sioux Falls killed off the penalty and generated a scoring chance as Renkowski exited the box. At 10:55, the Herd broke through on a play led by Thomas Zocco. A quick takeaway as the Steel attempted to transition up ice created an odd-man rush. Defenseman Matthew Grimes fed the puck to Cooper Soller, who couldn't lift it over Caulfield, but with the goaltender out of position, Zocco crashed in to bury the rebound.

A few minutes later, the Steel responded on a fluky play. The puck was sent straight into the air, and Feldbergs lost sight of it as it dropped into the net. The unusual goal, scored by Nathan Chorlton, sent the game into the intermission tied.

Chicago grabbed early momentum in the third after taking a penalty just 1:36 into the period. Instead of capitalizing on the power play, the Herd surrendered a shorthanded goal following some poor neutral-zone execution. The Stampede answered quickly, tying the game at 4:53. Newcomer Brock Schultz scored his third goal with the Herd by sliding the puck five-hole, and the slow-rolling shot found its way across the line. The tally stood as the final goal of regulation, sending the game to overtime.

After winning the opening faceoff, the Stampede dominated puck possession in the extra frame. On the only shot on goal in overtime, Joey Macrina sealed the win. The play was set up by Joey McGraw, who kept the puck in the offensive zone and sent it toward the net front. Macrina collected it and tucked it behind the skate of the Chicago goaltender. The goal marks Macrina's first overtime and game-winning goal of the season.

Linards Feldbergs delivered another impressive performance with several key saves for the Herd. He stopped 26 shots to maintain his .912 save percentage and improve his goals-against average to 2.32.

The Stampede will finish their road trip at 7:05 p.m. tomorrow night in Chicago before returning to Sioux Falls for an epic holiday weekend. Fans can watch the game for FREE on FloHockey, the FloHockey social media pages, or the Stampede Facebook page.

The holiday festivities begin Wednesday with the Inaugural Sioux Falls Corgi Races presented by Tito's Vodka! The excitement continues Friday with a special 3:05 p.m. Teddy Bear Toss game presented by Jersey Mike's. Sioux Falls wraps up the weekend Saturday with a Christmas kickoff celebration featuring a Peanuts theme.







