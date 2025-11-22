Sending the Fans Home Happy

Published on November 21, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Chase Jette scored the first two goals and Ty Mason scored the last two Friday during a 5-1 Waterloo Black Hawks victory at Young Arena versus the Fargo Force.

It was Waterloo's first win on home ice since September 27th. Goaltender Phileas Lachat made 25 saves to secure the decision. He was particularly strong in the second period when he stopped 11 of 12 shots to keep the Hawks in front.

Waterloo scored the first period's only goal before there had been a whistle during the game. At the end of an extended sequence in the Fargo zone, Jackson Schneider handled the puck above the right circle. He fed it from there to Jette beside the net, and the veteran forward stepped behind the goal, coming out at the opposite post to cash in on a wraparound at 1:48.

The offense picked up in the second, starting with another early goal by Jette. He and Rio Treharne traded possession of the puck in transition before Jette beat Ajay White to the glove side with a wrister from the slot at 2:46.

Fargo got that goal back at 4:17. The Hawks were missing a defender after his helmet came off. That allowed Saxton Tess to camp at the top of the crease and redirect a puck that came his way from the left boards.

However Tyler Deakos reestablished a two-goal lead with 3:51 left before intermission. After a faceoff win, Trevor O'Donohue pushed the puck back to Deakos, who scored on a low shot from the right circle.

The 3-1 score held until Mason added to the lead at 13:46 of the third. Facing away from the net, Mason tipped a shot by Jimmy Rieber, and White made a strong save sliding to his right. However, the puck ricocheted back to Mason as he turned, leaving him looking at an open net for a tap-in score.

Fargo finished the game on a power play and sent a sixth attacker to the ice in the final minute. With 7.7 seconds to go, Mason intercepted a pass between the circles in his own zone, then sent the puck the length of the ice into the open net for a shorthanded score.

The Hawks remain at home to play Fargo again on Saturday at 6:35 p.m. It's #TK30 Night, and the team will also celebrate 50 years of Saturday Night Live. For tickets, call the Domino's Black Hawks Box Office or visit tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com.

Fargo 0 1 0 - 1

Waterloo 1 2 2 - 5

1st Period-1, Waterloo, Jette 6 (Schneider, Treharne), 1:48. Penalties-McNamara Fgo (tripping), 6:48.

2nd Period-2, Waterloo, Jette 7 (Treharne, Laliberte), 2:46. 3, Fargo, Tess 4 (Cerny, Tolan), 4:17. 4, Waterloo, Deakos 2 (O'Donohue), 16:09. Penalties-Cerny Fgo (slashing), 6:15; Nolan Wat (roughing), 6:15; Schneider Wat (cross checking), 17:16.

3rd Period-5, Waterloo, Mason 12 (Viviano, Rieber), 13:46. 6, Waterloo, Mason 13 19:52 (EN). Penalties-Kosiba Fgo (roughing), 7:21; Herres Wat (roughing), 7:21; Whiterabbit Wat (cross checking), 18:03.

Shots on Goal-Fargo 5-12-9-26. Waterloo 4-7-15-26.

Power Play Opportunities-Fargo 0 / 2; Waterloo 0 / 1.

Goalies-Fargo, White 8-2-0-1 (25 shots-21 saves). Waterloo, Lachat 4-7-0-1 (26 shots-25 saves).

A-2,713







