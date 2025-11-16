Hawks a Goal Short

Published on November 15, 2025

Waterloo Black Hawks News Release







The Waterloo Black Hawks could not complete a third comeback, dropping a 5-4 Saturday night contest at Young Arena against the Des Moines Buccaneers.

Des Moines claimed both halves of a home-and-home weekend series as the teams stacked up 19 total goals during the two contests. Saturday's result was the visitors' first regulation victory at Young Arena since April 3, 2021.

Chase Jette sent Waterloo to their only lead with a first period power play conversion. Salvatore Viviano sent a pass from the side of the net across the crease and to Jette in the left circle. Jette didn't wait to send his chance toward the net and gave the Hawks the opening edge at 3:16.

Des Moines tied it up during the subsequent shifts and went ahead before intermission. Ryan Seelinger was the beneficiary of a puck which found him in the right circle on a couple of deflections. He sent in the equalizer from there at 5:39. Then at 13:26, Seelinger bought time behind the Hawks net, allowing Nate Delladonna to get to the top of the crease. When the puck came out front, Delladonna swept it into an open side.

Waterloo tied the game twice in the second, but the Hawks were down by two goals after 40 minutes. Toby Carlson converted a shorthanded two-on-one into a tying goal at 1:35. However, the Buccaneers made it 3-2 with a partial breakaway score by Keaton Orrey during a power play at 2:52.

The Hawks leveled the count again during their next power play at 6:48. Ryan Whiterabbit's shot from just inside the blue line was tipped in by Ty Mason.

However another power play meant another special teams goal for Des Moines at the 12-minute mark. Adam Zidlicky was sliding across the top of the right circle when he wristed the puck under the crossbar. Fifty-eight seconds later, Theo Kiss made it 5-3, putting a puck toward the net from the right corner and finding a scorer's bounce.

Mason produced the only goal of the third, giving Waterloo hope for a late equalizer which never came. With 8:35 remaining, Dylan Nolan kept the puck along the left boards until Jette could push it through the circle and find Mason between the hashmarks. Waterloo's top goal-scorer hit the net to make it 5-4.

However, the Hawks were limited to four other shots on goal during the period. For the night, Des Moines outshot Waterloo 39-22.

Saturday's game was the first of four-in-a-row on home ice for the Black Hawks. Waterloo is back in action Friday against the Fargo Force at 6:35 p.m.

Des Moines 2 3 0 - 5

Waterloo 1 2 1 - 4

1st Period-1, Waterloo, Jette 5 (Viviano, Deakos), 3:16 (PP). 2, Des Moines, Seelinger 10 (Wallin), 5:39. 3, Des Moines, Delladonna 7 (Wallin, Seelinger), 13:26. Penalties-Thorp Dm (cross checking), 3:06; Nolan Wat (tripping), 20:00.

2nd Period-4, Waterloo, Carlson 2 (Laliberte), 1:35 (SH). 5, Des Moines, Orrey 3 (Zielinski, Seelinger), 2:52 (PP). 6, Waterloo, Mason 9 (Whiterabbit, Jette), 6:48 (PP). 7, Des Moines, Zidlicky 2 (Zielinski, Tylec), 8:00 (PP). 8, Des Moines, Kiss 2 (Argentina, Davenport), 8:58. Penalties-Jette Wat (high sticking), 2:34; Mikel Dm (high sticking dbl minor), 6:19; DeGraff Wat (cross checking), 6:19; Lefere Wat (holding), 7:35.

3rd Period-9, Waterloo, Mason 10 (Jette, Nolan), 11:25. Penalties-Randle Dm (interference), 4:34; Kiss Dm (major-fighting, 10-minute misconduct), 14:50; Vikla Wat (tripping, major-fighting), 14:50; Vikla Wat (10-minute misconduct), 19:50.

Shots on Goal-Des Moines 15-14-10-39. Waterloo 8-9-5-22.

Power Play Opportunities-Des Moines 2 / 4; Waterloo 2 / 3.

Goalies-Des Moines, Weilandt 8-3-2-2 (22 shots-18 saves). Waterloo, Lachat 3-7-0-1 (39 shots-34 saves).

A-2,394







