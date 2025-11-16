Stars' 4-Game Win-Streak Snapped

Published on November 15, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars News Release







The Lincoln Stars (9-9-0-0) were defeated at the Ice Box on Saturday night 6-2 by the Sioux Falls Stampede.

Lincoln scored two power-play goals in the contest, one by Aiden Janz, and the other by Alex Pelletier (Boston College).

Pelletier is the first play in the USHL to reach 20 goals on the season.

The Stars are back in action on Friday in Des Moines to take on the Buccaneers at 7:05 p.m.







