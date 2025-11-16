Steel Held in Check in Second Straight 5-2 Loss to NTDP

Published on November 15, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Chicago Steel News Release







PLYMOUTH, MI - The Chicago Steel (10-8-0-0, 20 pts.) stayed in the rearview mirror of the NTDP for the first 40 minutes, but three goals in the final frame and a five-point game from forward Jamie Glance lifted the USA Hockey NTDP U18 (4-9-3-0, 11 pts.) to a 5-2 win Saturday night at USA Hockey Arena.

Brady Kudrick scored on the power play for his fourth goal of the season. James Scantlebury was credited with a power play tally for his fourth goal. Sam Caulfield made 29 saves in defeat.

It's the first time this season the Steel have lost three games in a row.

Chicago was hit with a penalty 28 seconds into Saturday's game, and the NTDP scored on the ensuing power play when Glance found Logan Stuart, who snuck behind the Steel defense and scored on a breakaway to make it 1-0.

Just before the midway point of the first, the Steel went to their first power play of the night and converted just before it expired. Alex Calbeck made a great play to hold a bouncing puck inside the offensive zone, then dished a pass to Kudrick at the right circle, who blasted a one timer over the glove of NTDP goaltender Brady Knowling to tie the game at one.

USA scored a second power play goal late in the period when Glance added his second assist of the night on a nice cross-ice feed to Sammy Nelson who wristed a shot just over the outstretched blocker of Caulfield to make it 2-1.

Shots were tight between the two teams after the first, with USA holding a narrow 12-10 advantage.

Two minutes into the second frame, Michael Berchild had a strong chance from the left circle that was stopped by Caulfield.

Shortly after, Carter Frankiw broke down the right wing for a solid look but was shut down by Knowling.

Chicago continued to create strong chances and had a productive offensive cycle for nearly a full minute, with shots on goal from Aidan Dyer and Jason Millett.

Kudrick almost scored his second goal of the night at the midway point of the second period on a near miss from the slot.

Moments later, Henry Major found Timo Kazda in the slot, who had his shot ramp off an NTDP stick and out of play.

Later in the second, Kolin Sisson sped past the NTDP defense on the right wing and flipped a backhand shot on goal that was turned aside by Knowling.

With under two minutes left, offsetting minors created four-on-four play. On the ensuing faceoff, Tobias Ohman tested Knowling with a shot from below the right dot.

Shots were tied 21-21 heading to the third frame.

The NTDP scored just 45 seconds into the third frame, Victor Plante's second goal of the weekend to make it 3-1.

Less than four minutes later, Parker Trottier deflected a centering pass from below the icing line from Glance, giving USA a 4-1 lead.

With 13:20 to go, Sisson snapped a shot from the right circle that whistled just past the left post.

The lone penalty of the third period went against the NTDP with less than seven minutes left. Just over 30 seconds into the power play, Sisson fired a one timer that deflected off of Scantlebury and in to make it 4-2.

Chicago emptied its net with under three minutes to play for an extra attacker. While the Steel initially kept the puck in the attacking zone, the NTDP eventually got possession and Glance capped off his five-point night with an empty net goal.

Chicago will return home for a pair of home games next weekend beginning on Friday, Nov. 21 with Chica-GOATs Night presented by Mark's Card Shop, where the Steel will pay homage to the greatest Chicago athletes.

Chicago will finish the weekend on Saturday, Nov. 22 with Defying Gravity Night presented by Illinois Aviation Academy. The team will wear special Wicked-themed jerseys for the game that will be auctioned online with proceeds to benefit Breakthrough T1D. Fans can Skate with the Steel after the game.

For just $55, fans can purchase the Steel Holiday Plan and receive one ticket to three Steel games, including Chicago Blackhawks Night, plus one ticket to a select Chicago Blackhawks home game.

For a limited time, Steel Suites are on sale for just $30 per person (min. 12 tickets) when purchased online. This offer is valid for November and December home games, excluding Dec. 27.

For more information, call 855-51-STEEL or visit ChicagoSteelHockeyTeam.com. PLYMOUTH, MI - The Chicago Steel (10-8-0-0, 20 pts.) stayed in the rearview mirror of the NTDP for the first 40 minutes, but three goals in the final frame and a five-point game from forward Jamie Glance lifted the USA Hockey NTDP U18 (4-9-3-0, 11 pts.) to a 5-2 win Saturday night at USA Hockey Arena.

Brady Kudrick scored on the power play for his fourth goal of the season. James Scantlebury was credited with a power play tally for his fourth goal. Sam Caulfield made 29 saves in defeat.

It's the first time this season the Steel have lost three games in a row.

Chicago was hit with a penalty 28 seconds into Saturday's game, and the NTDP scored on the ensuing power play when Glance found Logan Stuart, who snuck behind the Steel defense and scored on a breakaway to make it 1-0.

Just before the midway point of the first, the Steel went to their first power play of the night and converted just before it expired. Alex Calbeck made a great play to hold a bouncing puck inside the offensive zone, then dished a pass to Kudrick at the right circle, who blasted a one timer over the glove of NTDP goaltender Brady Knowling to tie the game at one.

USA scored a second power play goal late in the period when Glance added his second assist of the night on a nice cross-ice feed to Sammy Nelson who wristed a shot just over the outstretched blocker of Caulfield to make it 2-1.

Shots were tight between the two teams after the first, with USA holding a narrow 12-10 advantage.

Two minutes into the second frame, Michael Berchild had a strong chance from the left circle that was stopped by Caulfield.

Shortly after, Carter Frankiw broke down the right wing for a solid look but was shut down by Knowling.

Chicago continued to create strong chances and had a productive offensive cycle for nearly a full minute, with shots on goal from Aidan Dyer and Jason Millett.

Kudrick almost scored his second goal of the night at the midway point of the second period on a near miss from the slot.

Moments later, Henry Major found Timo Kazda in the slot, who had his shot ramp off an NTDP stick and out of play.

Later in the second, Kolin Sisson sped past the NTDP defense on the right wing and flipped a backhand shot on goal that was turned aside by Knowling.

With under two minutes left, offsetting minors created four-on-four play. On the ensuing faceoff, Tobias Ohman tested Knowling with a shot from below the right dot.

Shots were tied 21-21 heading to the third frame.

The NTDP scored just 45 seconds into the third frame, Victor Plante's second goal of the weekend to make it 3-1.

Less than four minutes later, Parker Trottier deflected a centering pass from below the icing line from Glance, giving USA a 4-1 lead.

With 13:20 to go, Sisson snapped a shot from the right circle that whistled just past the left post.

The lone penalty of the third period went against the NTDP with less than seven minutes left. Just over 30 seconds into the power play, Sisson fired a one timer that deflected off of Scantlebury and in to make it 4-2.

Chicago emptied its net with under three minutes to play for an extra attacker. While the Steel initially kept the puck in the attacking zone, the NTDP eventually got possession and Glance capped off his five-point night with an empty net goal.

Chicago will return home for a pair of home games next weekend beginning on Friday, Nov. 21 with Chica-GOATs Night presented by Mark's Card Shop, where the Steel will pay homage to the greatest Chicago athletes.

Chicago will finish the weekend on Saturday, Nov. 22 with Defying Gravity Night presented by Illinois Aviation Academy. The team will wear special Wicked-themed jerseys for the game that will be auctioned online with proceeds to benefit Breakthrough T1D. Fans can Skate with the Steel after the game.

For just $55, fans can purchase the Steel Holiday Plan and receive one ticket to three Steel games, including Chicago Blackhawks Night, plus one ticket to a select Chicago Blackhawks home game.

For a limited time, Steel Suites are on sale for just $30 per person (min. 12 tickets) when purchased online. This offer is valid for November and December home games, excluding Dec. 27.

For more information, call 855-51-STEEL or visit ChicagoSteelHockeyTeam.com.







United States Hockey League Stories from November 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.