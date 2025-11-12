Steel Battle USA Hockey NTDP U18s this Weekend

Published on November 12, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Chicago Steel News Release







GENEVA, ILLINOIS - With four of six possible points from last weekend in their pocket, the Chicago Steel will travel to Michigan for a two-game weekend set against the USA Hockey NTDP U18 team on Friday, Nov. 14 and Saturday, Nov. 15 at 6:00 pm CT.

The Steel (10-6-0-0, 20 pts.) completed a season sweep of the Omaha Lancers with consecutive wins on home ice last weekend. The Steel scored eight goals during an 8-1 win on Nov. 7, including two each from Ashton Schultz and Brady Kudrick.

Jackson Crowder, Kolin Sisson, Luke Goukler, and Henry Major each scored goals in a game that saw 12 total Steel skaters record a point. The eight goals are the most the Steel scored in a single game since March 23, 2025, when they scored 11 goals against the USA Hockey NTDP U17 team on the road.

Sam Caulfield stopped all 38 shots the following night to record his first USHL shutout in a 3-0 victory.

Timo Kazda scored his fifth goal of the season while Schultz and Sisson again scored goals in the win. It was Chicago's fourth consecutive win on home ice and completed a three - game season sweep of Omaha, outscoring the Lancers 15-2.

Chicago finished the weekend in Muskegon on Nov. 9 and owned most of the scoring chances, but couldn't find the back of the net enough in a 5-1 loss to the Lumberjacks.

Cole Tuminaro scored the only goal for the Steel, who outshot the Lumberjacks 30-29.

While the Steel did not score a power play goal over the weekend, the flip side of special teams did its job. For the first time since the opening two games of the season at the USHL Fall Classic, the Steel did not allow a power play goal in consecutive games. They allowed just one power play tally on nine opportunities over the three games. Over their last five games, the Steel are 12-for-15 (80.0%) on the penalty kill.

Nate Chorlton recorded his first career multi-point game with three assists on Friday. The three-point performance catapulted Chorlton into a tie for second among USHL rookies in assists (8), one of the other rookie skaters being fellow forward James Scantlebury. Chorlton ranks fourth in rookie scoring with nine points.

Sisson owns the team lead in scoring after a pair of two-point games against Omaha. In his third season with the Steel, Sisson has 15 points in 16 games and leads the team in goals (8). He is tied for the most power play goals (3) with Tobias Ohman and has the second-most shots (34).

In the last ten games, Sisson has seven goals and four assists, totaling 11 points.

USA Hockey NTDP (2-9-3-0, 7 pts.) last played in USHL action on Oct. 30, falling 5-3 to Muskegon.

Michael Berchild, Casey Mutryn, and Victor Plante each scored goals in the loss that saw the NTDP outshoot Muskegon 35-18.

Victor Plante leads the U18 team in scoring in USHL play with five points (3G-2A) in five games. He enters the weekend on a four-game point streak and has scored a goal in three consecutive games. Plante played in 29 games with the NTDP U17 team last season and tallied 12 points (4G-8A) in 29 USHL games. He is the younger brother of Steel alum and Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Zam Plante. Goaltender Luke Carrithers has only appeared in two USHL games this season but has made the most of the few opportunities. He has allowed just four goals over his two starts this season and boasts a 1.97 goals against average and .913 save percentage. His last USHL start was on Sept. 26 against Youngstown in which he stopped 20 of 23 shots in a losing effort.

The Steel are 55-34-7-5 all-time against the NTDP and 24-20-2-3 on the road.

This weekend's matchups are the first and second of four total matchups scheduled between the two teams this season. The final two matchups are at home during the final two games of the regular season on April 3 and April 4. Chicago finished last season 5-0-1-0 against the NTDP and scored 11 goals in the season finale. The Steel scored four goals or more in five of the six games against the NTDP last season while limiting USA to three goals or fewer four times.

The next home games for the Steel are Friday, Nov. 21 for Chica-GOATs Night presented by Mark's Card Shop, where the Steel will pay homage to the greatest Chicago athletes.

On Saturday, Nov. 22, the Steel will host Defying Gravity Night presented by Illinois Aviation Academy. The team will wear special Wicked -themed jerseys for the game that will be auctioned online with proceeds to benefit Breakthrough T1D. Fans can Skate with the Steel after the game.

Tickets are on sale now starting at just $10. All Steel tickets are digital, and fans are encouraged to purchase online in advance at ChicagoSteelHockeyTeam.com.

For a limited time, Steel Suites are on sale for just $30 per person (min. 12 tickets) when purchased online. This offer is valid for November and December home games, excluding Dec.

27.

For more information, call 855-51-STEEL or visit ChicagoSteelHockeyTeam.com.

Chicago Steel Upcoming Schedule presented by Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush:

Friday, November 14 at USA Hockey NTDP U18 (6:00 pm CT) Saturday, November 15 at USA Hockey NTDP U18 (6:00 pm CT)

Friday, November 21 vs. Sioux Falls Stampede (7:05 pm CT) | Chica-GOATS Night presented by Mark's Card Shop







United States Hockey League Stories from November 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.