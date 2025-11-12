Hawks Picked for International Competition

Published on November 12, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo Black Hawks News Release







Waterloo, Iowa - USA Hockey named Waterloo Black Hawks forward Chase Jette to the roster for next month's World Junior A Challenge, and Hawks staff members Spenser Popinga and Chris Kiefer will also join the United States delegation for the event in Trois-Rivieres, Quebec.

Jette is in his second full season with the Black Hawks. He is currently tied as Waterloo's leading scorer. Popinga is a veteran at the competition and will be part of the U.S. Junior Select Team staff for the sixth time since 2018. Kiefer will be making his first trip to the event.

Like last year, the 2025 World Junior A Challenge will be a four-team event. Squads from Eastern and Western Canada, plus Sweden will compete from December 7th through 13th. After a three-game round robin schedule, each team will skate in a semifinal contest and have the opportunity to claim a medal on the final day.

In USHL competition this fall, Jette has 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in just nine games and is among the Hawks' top scorers despite missing more than two weeks with an injury. He recorded a career-high four points (two goals, two assists) in Waterloo's most recent game, a 6-1 win against the Tri-City Storm on Saturday. The Chicago-area native was Waterloo's top returning goal-scorer (15) from the 2024/25 campaign, as well as being a substantial contributor during last spring's Clark Cup Playoffs. In 15 postseason appearances, Jette generated five goals and eight assists. He is committed to Wisconsin.

Popinga has returned with three gold and two bronze medals from past World Junior A Challenges. He has worked with earlier U.S. Junior Select Teams as both a strength coach and equipment manager. Earlier this year, he was promoted to Waterloo's Director of Sports Performance. Popinga has been part of the Hawks' staff since 2013/14.

Kiefer is in his third season as the Black Hawks' equipment manager. He will work in a similar capacity for Team USA in Trois-Rivieres.

Last December, the United States won the World Junior A Challenge gold medal when the event was held in Camrose, Alberta. It was the 10th time the U.S. Junior Selects have come out on top since the competition was originally staged in 2006. In addition to Popinga, Waterloo was represented in 2024 by then-Head Coach Matt Smaby and forward Brendan McMorrow. The U.S. entry is typically a collection of top American players skating for United States Hockey League teams.







