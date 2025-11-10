What a Weekend for Whiterabbit

Waterloo, Iowa - Two excellent performances propelled Waterloo Black Hawks veteran Ryan Whiterabbit to Monday's United States Hockey League Defenseman of the Week award, while also landing him among the USHL's blue line scoring leaders.

Whiterabbit recorded six points (one goal, five assists) during Waterloo's road wins versus the Tri-City Storm on Friday and Saturday. He becomes the first Black Hawk to win one of the USHL's weekly honors in 2025/26.

During Friday's opener in Kearney, Nebraska, Waterloo recovered from a 3-0 deficit to win 6-3. Whiterabbit assisted on Avery Laliberte's game-tying goal six minutes into the third period, then created another goal by Dylan Nolan in the late seconds of regulation. Whiterabbit was on the ice for four of five goals the Hawks produced during the decisive third period.

On Saturday, the Mahtomedi, Minnesota, native was a consistent contributor to a 6-1 victory. Whiterabbit had a career-high four points (one goal, three assists), including the setup on Nolan's first period power play score, which put the Hawks ahead 1-0. Whiterabbit assisted on a pair of Chase Jette goals in the second period on either side of scoring one himself. During the period, Waterloo extended the lead from 2-0 to 5-0. Whiterabbit was +3 on Saturday and +7 across the two games.

The 19-year-old is committed to Augustana.

This season, Whiterabbit has 10 points (two goals, eight assists) in 14 games. His eight assists tie for the team lead, and his +3 plus/minus differential paces Hawks defensemen. On a leaguewide basis, Whiterabbit is tied for seventh in scoring among defenders. Last winter, Whiterabbit joined the Hawks during January and recorded one assist in 18 regular season appearances, then two more in 15 playoff contests.

On November 14th, Whiterabbit and the Hawks meet the Des Moines Buccaneers to begin a home-and-home series on the road. Tickets for Saturday's home rematch at Young Arena - and all home games in 2025/26 - are available from the Domino's Black Hawks Box Office or tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com.







