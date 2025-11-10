More Ways to Salute on Saturday

Published on November 10, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo, Iowa - The Black Hawks revealed further details about this Saturday's Salute to Veterans Night against the Des Moines Buccaneers in Young Arena at 6:35 p.m.

Previously, the team had introduced this year's jersey design, presented by American Pattern & CNC Works and inspired by the United States Marines Corps. The jerseys will be auctioned to benefit Americans for Independent Living. All veterans and active military personnel will be eligible for a complimentary ticket.

Monday's announcement expands the preview of Saturday's matchup with the following information:

- The game will be the first Slumberland Advocacy Night, presented by Slumberland Furniture in Cedar Falls. Use the code "salute" when purchasing any Attack Zone ticket. Each seat ordered through tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com using that code will be discounted, and American for Independent Living will receive a $5 donation to help serve Cedar Valley veterans.

- A Veteran's Resource Fair on the Young Arena concourse will connect veterans to a variety of service organizations in the community. The Resource Fair is organized by Upper Iowa University. In addition to UIU, attendees can also connect with Black Hawk County Veterans Affairs, Americans for Independent Living, Hawkeye Community College, IowaWorks, and the Iowa City VA Health Care System.

- Everyone can show their support for veterans and service members with a sign, message, or photo, which will be displayed on the Military Appreciation Fan Wall at the rink.

- Fans are also encouraged to submit photos of family and friends in the Armed Forces, which will be displayed periodically on Young Arena's video scoreboard throughout the evening. Check Black Hawks social media accounts during the days ahead for specific photo submission parameters.

- All veterans at the rink can enter to win several door prizes, including one of this season's Salute to Veterans jerseys autographed by the team, a stick signed by the team, and a 10-pack of ticket vouchers.

- Look for a letter-writing station on the concourse, providing everyone in attendance with the opportunity to share a message of support for our troops currently serving overseas.

In addition, Saturday's matchup is a Dupaco Cowbell Cup rivalry game. It's the next College Night, with $10 tickets available for all college students with a valid ID. Fans can also take advantage of the McDonald's Madness ticket package, including four seats, four mini McFlurrys, four chuck-a-pucks, and $32 in concession vouchers for $90. To order seats, visit tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com or call the Dominos Black Hawks Box Office at (319) 291-7680.







