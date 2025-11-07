Schneider a Future Colonial

Waterloo, Iowa - Black Hawks defenseman Jackson Schneider will play college hockey for the Robert Morris Colonials, becoming the 16 current Waterloo skater to announce a college commitment.

Schneider is spending his first season in the United States Hockey League. The Calgary native came to the Cedar Valley this season after skating for the Camrose Kodiaks of the Alberta Junior Hockey League in 2024/25. Waterloo selected Schneider during the sixth round in Phase II of the 2025 United States Hockey League Draft last May.

So far this season, Schneider has appeared in 10 Black Hawks games, recording three assists. His first USHL point was an assist on September 27th against the Des Moines Buccaneers, setting up the final goal during Waterloo's 5-2 home-opening win. Schneider has a +1 plus/minus differential, which leads active Black Hawks defensemen and ties for third overall on the team.

In Camrose last winter, Schneider skated in 54 regular season games, notching three goals and 14 assists. He posted five more postseason points (two goals, three assists) during five AJHL postseason games.

Schneider is the second Hawks defenseman to announce a college commitment this week, joining Kade Meyer, who was successfully recruited by St. Thomas.

The Robert Morris coaching staff includes former Black Hawks forward Marco Trevino, who is spending his first season with the Colonials as an assistant. Last season, Trevino was the head coach of the Tri-City Storm.

The Black Hawks meet Tri-City for a two-game weekend series on the road, beginning tonight in Kearney, Nebraska, at 7:05 p.m.







