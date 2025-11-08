Saints' Comeback Falls Short in Cedar Rapids

Published on November 7, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Cedar Rapids, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (10-4-0-0, 20 pts) allowed four first-period goals in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders (9-4-0-1, 19 pts) and could not finish a comeback in the third period.

The RoughRiders scored three goals on their first eight shots of the game over the first 10:34 of regulation. Vojtěch Hambálek made five saves and was pulled for the first time this season after the third goal. Owen Crudale entered and made 15 of 16 saves in relief as Dubuque tried to come back from down 3-0.

Crudale's only goal allowed came late in the first period on a Riders power play and just 1:22 after Charlie Arend's power-play goal put the Saints on the board. Arend's 7th of the season, and third on the power-play, was the first of two power-play goals for the Saints and it was set up by Teo Besnier and Michael Barron.

Grant Young's second goal of the opening frame put the Riders back up 4-1 following Arend's goal. Young's power-play goal resulted from a penalty against Dubuque just seconds after Arend's tally. Young completed a hat trick with an empty-net goal in the final minute of the third.

From the start of the second, Dubuque carried the even-strength play, but Cedar Rapids goaltender Ryan Cameron stood strong. Cameron made 27 saves in the contest, and stopped all nine shots he faced in the third period.

Masun Fleece scored twice in the second period to make it a one-goal game headed into the third frame. Fleece's 10th goal of the season came on a power-play feed from Melvin Ekman and Ludvig Lafton before he cashed his 11th goal on a breakaway from a Kris Richards breakout pass.

The Saints finished the night with two goals on four power-play chances, while the penalty kill stopped the final three Riders power plays after allowing goals on the first two.

Dubuque's road-struggles continued on Friday, dropping a fourth-straight road game after winning its first three away from home. The Saints continue a four-game road trip on Saturday in Sioux City for a matchup with the Musketeers.







