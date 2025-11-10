Saints Sweep Musketeers with Road Win

Published on November 9, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sioux City, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (12-4-0-0, 24 pts) endured with a 6-4 win over the Sioux City Musketeers (6-10-1-0, 13 pts) on Sunday afternoon.

Colin Frank scored his second goal of the game, fourth of the series and sixth against Sioux City this season on a breakaway at 5:42 of the third period to give the Saints a 5-4 lead in the victory. Michael Barron set him up on a stretch pass after he and Charlie Arend backchecked a breakaway chance away from Sioux City.

The game entered the third tied after a late shorthanded goal in the second by Trey Jefferis. The Fighting Saints fell behind in the opening frame for the second time this weekend on Sunday, but stormed back with four unanswered goals to take a 4-2 lead in the second period.

The Musketeers clawed back just past the halfway point in regulation to make it 4-3 before the Jefferis goal with nine seconds remaining in the second period.

Dubuque had a pair of two-goal performances again on Sunday with the same two players that scored a pair in Saturday's win. Frank scored twice, adding a power-play goal and the game-winner. Melvin Ekman helped Dubuque's comeback in the second period and scored the empty-net goal for Dubuque late in the third.

Dubuque scored twice on the power play with Frank and Masun Fleece converting. Fleece's goal put the Saints up a pair at 9:32 of the second, scoring his 13th goal in his last 13 games for Dubuque. Fleece is second in the USHL with 13 goals and third in the league with 21 points.

Seven misconducts were called in the game, with six called against Sioux City. The Musketeers logged 78 penalty minutes in the contest.

The Fighting Saints scored twice on six power-play chances in the win over Sioux City, helping Dubuque sweep the season series. Over three games against the Musketeers this season, the Saints scored 23 goals and scored eight power-play goals on 17 chances.

Dubuque ended a four-game road trip with two wins after dropping the first two games and the Saints return home to begin a five-game homestand on Friday against Tri-City.







