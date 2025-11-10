Jacks Complete 3-0 Weekend with 5-1 Win over Chicago

MUSKEGON, MI - Three great crowds at Trinity Health Arena powered the Muskegon Lumberjacks (14-2-0-0, 28 pts.) to a three-win weekend, including a 5-1 win over the Chicago Steel (10-6-0-0, 20 pts.) on Sunday afternoon.

Over the weekend series on home ice, nearly 6,000 people made their way to downtown Muskegon to watch the Jacks take on the Des Moines Buccaneers and Chicago Steel. Fans were treated to three exciting games in which the Jacks outscored their opponents 16-3 and extended their current win streak to 7 games.

Only one goal came for the Steel on Sunday. It was the first goal of the game. Just 3:54 into the contest, Cole Tuminaro sent a shot towards the net from the far side of the blue line. Tuminaro's shot deflected off a Lumberjack in the low slot and into the top corner of the net to give Chicago an early 1-0 lead.

The rest of the goals belonged to the Lumberjacks, starting with Melvin Novotny's (Stockholm, SWE) to tie the game at the 13:59 mark of the first period. Teddy Lechner (Bloomington, MN) fired a pass to the far side of the neutral zone for Anthony Thomas-Maroon (St. Louis, MO) at the Chicago blue line. Thomas-Maroon tapped the puck to Novotny on his way across the line. Catching the puck in stride, Novotny ripped a shot over the shoulder of the Chicago goalie for his 10th goal of the season and extended his point streak to 9 games.

Novotny's 9-game point streak is the longest active streak in the USHL. He has 14 points in that span and has helped the Jacks to an 8-1 record dating back to October 10th.

Just over two minutes later, Drew Stewart (Minnetonka, MN) added his fourth goal of the weekend to give the Jacks a 2-1 lead before the end of the first period. Nate Celski (Vadnais Heights, MN) stepped up in the neutral zone to prevent a Chicago player from progressing up the ice, resulting in the puck landing on the stick of Viktor Norringer (Kungsbacka, SWE). As he made his way into the offensive zone, Norringer spotted Stewart on the far side of the slot and gave him a perfect pass behind the defense. Stewart faked a shot on his forehand before sliding the puck to his backhand and roofing it for his 11th goal of the season.

In the second period, Chuck Blanchard (West Hartford, CT) found the back of the net for his third goal of the weekend with just under seven minutes to play in the period. Rudolfs Berzkalns (Cesis, LAT) won possession deep in the Chicago zone thanks to a strong forecheck and sent the puck to the top of the crease. Blanchard was there to bring the puck towards the near side of the net and send it across the goal line to make it 3-1 in favor of the Jacks.

Late in regulation, Carter Sanderson (Pierre, SD) redirected a beautiful pass from Thomas-Maroon to the back of the net for his 6th goal of the season and to give the Jacks a bit of breathing space with a 4-1 lead. Berzkalns also added his 6th goal of the season with 1:17 left to play with a wicked wrister to the top corner of the net.

In the end, the Jacks picked up the 5-1 win. Will Keane (West Bloomfield, MI) (5-1-0-0) stopped 29 of 30 shots in the winning effort. Louis-Felix Charrois (7-4-0-0) allowed 5 goals on 29 shots to earn his 4th loss on his record this season.

