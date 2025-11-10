Carl Axelsson Earns Third USHL Goalie of the Week with 2-0 Record in Week 8

Published on November 10, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Muskegon Lumberjacks News Release







MUSKEGON, MI - Over the first two months of the USHL regular season, the Muskegon Lumberjacks boast the best record in the league as well as the top defensive analytics among the 16 teams. A significant factor in their success has been the goaltending from Carl Axelsson (Danderyd, SWE) and Will Keane (West Bloomfield, MI). Axelsson, who played two of the three games this week, earned his third Goalie of the Week honor this season.

The University of Minnesota-Duluth commit put up video game numbers in his two games over the weekend. Friday night, Axelsson turned aside 26 of the 27 shots sent his way. Paired with his 29/30 line on Saturday, Axelsson had 55 saves on 57 shots for a .965 save percentage. His performances helped the Lumberjacks pick up a 6-1 and 3-1 win over the Des Moines Buccaneers.

On the season, Axelsson leads the USHL in wins with 9. His 2.00 goals against average is tied for second alongside Keane, and his .929 save percentage is third among qualified goalies.







