Pelletier, Whiterabbit, Axelsson Named Players of the Week

Published on November 10, 2025







Alex Pelletier, Ryan Whiterabbit, and Carl Axelsson have been named United States Hockey League (USHL) Players of the Week for games played on or between Monday, Nov. 3, and Sunday, Nov. 9.

Alex Pelletier, F, Lincoln Stars

NCAA Commitment: Boston College

Recorded seven points on three goals and four assists in a pair of home wins against the Fargo Force.

Posted one goal and one assist in Lincoln's 3-0 win against Fargo on Friday, then helped the Stars overcome a couple of two-goal deficits on Saturday with two goals and three assists in Lincoln's 7-4 victory.

Finished the weekend with a +5 rating and currently leads the league in points (25) and goals (16).

Ryan Whiterabbit, D, Waterloo Black Hawks

NCAA Commitment: Augustana University

Led USHL defenseman with six points over the weekend, scoring a goal and recording five assists in Waterloo's sweep at Tri-City on Friday and Saturday.

Registered two assists in the Black Hawks' come-from-behind 6-3 win at Tri-City on Friday, then had one goal and three assists in the Waterloo's 6-1 win the following night.

Finished the weekend with five shots, a +7 rating, and his first two multi-point games in the USHL.

Carl Axelsson, G, Muskegon Lumberjacks

NCAA Commitment: University of Minnesota Duluth

Helped Muskegon stretch its winning streak with 6-1 and 3-1 victories against Des Moines on Friday and Saturday, leading USHL goalies with more than 60 minutes played with a 1.00 goals against average and .965 save percentage.

Turned aside 26 of 27 shots on Friday, then made 29 stops on another nearly perfect outing on Saturday.

Tied for second among goalies this season with a 2.00 goals against average and ranks third among USHL netminders with a .929 save percentage. He leads the league in wins (9).







