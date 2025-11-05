Six Lumberjacks Named to NHL Central Scouting Preliminary Rankings

MUSKEGON, MI - Calling West Michigan! Come out to Trinity Health Arena this Friday for Día de los Muertos as the Muskegon Lumberjacks take to the ice in Downtown Muskegon in conjunction with the Hispanic Center of Western MI.

"On behalf of our entire team, I want to thank the Muskegon Lumberjacks for supporting our mission and helping us celebrate the importance of culture. "Said Melissa Bougher, the President of the Hispanic Center of Western MI. "Partnerships like this mean so much. They give us a chance to share our stories, honor our ancestors, and celebrate all that our community has accomplished." She finished.

The Día de los Muertos celebration starts today with an Ofrenda inside Trinity Health Arena. Everyone is welcome to join the Lumberjacks players and staff in leaving pictures and items to honor their loved ones. The Ofrenda will be open during business hours from Tuesday through the end of the game on Friday.

Then, on gameday, the Jacks take on the Des Moines Buccaneers while wearing special jerseys that will be auctioned off on the official Live Auction partner of the Muskegon Lumberjacks, DASH.

As part of the promotion, the Lumberjacks are offering players, staff, and fans across the organization the chance to learn more about Hispanic culture and the Día de los Muertos holiday.

"We're proud to celebrate Día de los Muertos with our fans and the Muskegon community," said Andrea Rose, President of Business Operations for the Muskegon Lumberjacks. "This night is about honoring culture, family, and remembrance in a way that brings people together through hockey. We're excited to showcase the beauty and tradition of this celebration while continuing to make our arena a place where everyone feels welcome."

The game will feature a face-painting booth and a Calavera painting station where fans can create their own Día de los Muertos mask. The Hackley Public Library is also bringing materials for kids to design marigold paper flowers.

Tickets start at just $15 and are available at muskegonlumberjacks.com or by calling the Lumberjacks Business Office at 231-799-7000. The Box Office located inside the VanDyke Mortgage Convention Center opens at 12 pm on gameday.







