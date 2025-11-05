Meyer Commits to St. Thomas

November 5, 2025

Waterloo, Iowa - Kade Meyer announced his commitment to play for the University of St. Thomas after the completion of his junior hockey career, the Waterloo Black Hawks confirmed Wednesday.

Meyer is in his first United States Hockey League season. He is one of 15 Waterloo players who have announced their choice of an NCAA Division I program.

The Black Hawks originally selected Meyer during Phase I of the 2024 USHL Draft. He spent much of last winter with the Little Caesars AAA program, as well as a stint with USA Hockey's National Team Development Program, which included four USHL appearances.

Joining the Hawks this year, Meyer has played in 10 of Waterloo's first 12 games. Typically a defenseman, he has also played on right wing for Waterloo this season. Meyer recorded his first USHL point - an assist - on September 18th against the Dubuque Fighting Saints. In total, the Wisconsin native who turned 17 today has two assists and four shots on goal.

The current St. Thomas roster features former Hawk Alex Gaffney, who is St. Thomas' leading scorer with 13 points during the first nine games of the 2025/26 schedule. There has been at least one player with ties to the Black Hawks on St. Thomas' roster during five of the last seven seasons.

