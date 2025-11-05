Weekend Preview: November 7-8

OMAHA (4-12-1-0, 9 PTS) @ CHICAGO (8-5-0-0, 16 PTS)

Friday, Nov. 7 7:05 PM CST

Saturday, Nov. 8 7:05 PM CST

Lancers Travel To The 'Prairie State' For A Two-Game Weekend: The Lancers will conclude the season series with the Chicago Steel this weekend on the road... The two teams faced off previously with the first matchup resulting in a 4-1 Chicago win Sep. 19... The Omaha Lancers are 48-15-3-3 all-time against the Chicago Steel since Chicago entered the league in the fall of 2000...

Chicago Set To Host The Lancers: These two games will be the 70th and 71st all-time meetings between the Lancers and Chicago Steel... There has been a hat-trick scorer in three of the last four meetings between these two clubs, including the last matchup on September 19 with forward Luke Goukler of Chicago who would be credited with the natural hat trick... The Lancers are 22-9-2-1 all-time against the Chicago Steel when playing them on the road... This will be the first time since 2014 that the Lancers face off with the Chicago Steel in the month of November... The Lancers are 9-1-0-0 all-time against the Steel in November, with the only loss coming in the last matchup in 2014... The Chicago Steel have scored 20 third-period goals so far this season... That's fifth most in the league... This will be the final trip to Fox Valley Ice Arena for the Lancers as the Chicago Steel will move to the Fifth Third Arena in the inner city of Chicago starting with the 2026-27 season...

Lancers To Watch: Goaltender Devin Shakar has been on a roll with a .955 save percentage over the past two games... Lefty Markonidis has recorded 4 points (1+3) over the last four games... Charlie Vig has recorded an assist in back-to-back games and is tied for the team lead with 9 points (2+7)... Ryan Aaronson scored Omaha's lone goal Sep. 26 vs. Chicago and looks to snap a six-game scoring drought...

Steel Players To Watch: Luke Goukler has just 7 points (4+3) this season but with three of those goals coming against Omaha back in September... Defenseman Marco Senerchia has 9 points (2+7) in 11 games played this season... The Lancers have given up more goals to opposing d-men (12) than any other team in the league so far this season...

Arena Facts: Fox Valley Ice Arena: Location- Geneva, Illinois. Year Opened: 1996. Capacity: 2,800







