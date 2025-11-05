Black Hawks Celebrate the United States Marines on Salute to Veterans Night

Published on November 5, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo Black Hawks News Release







Waterloo, Iowa - The United States Marine Corps was founded almost exactly 250 years ago, and the Waterloo Black Hawks will highlight the Marines' legacy of bravery, service, and patriotism on Saturday, November 15th during the team's Salute to Veterans Night at Young Arena.

During the Hawks' 6:35 p.m. game versus the Des Moines Buccaneers, Waterloo will wear a USMC-themed jersey designed by local veterans and sponsored by American Pattern & CNC Works. Retired and active military members - across all service branches - are invited to enjoy the game with a free ticket. After the final horn, the Hawks' jerseys will be auctioned to benefit Americans for Independent Living, a Cedar Valley-based organization which provides an array of support services to local veterans.

"We really wanted to pay tribute to those men and women who challenged themselves to earn the title 'Marine,' said Design Committee Chairman JP Sager. "'Semper Fidelis' (Always Faithful) is the Marines' motto and means a great deal to all Marines. Our committee looks forward to helping with future veteran sweaters honoring the other branches of our proud military."

Sager was a Marine during the Desert Storm conflict and continues to serve in the U.S. Army Reserve. Other Veterans Sweater Design Committee members are retired Marine Joshua Meyer, Navy veteran Rich Miller, and former U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Bryan Cue. This is the second year the committee has helped the Black Hawks create a design for Salute to Veterans Night.

"We truly appreciate having their perspective and insights," said Black Hawks President and COO Joe Greene regarding the Sweater Design Committee. "Their service in the Armed Forces - and the service of all military personnel - is inspiring, and it is our honor to welcome and recognize soldiers, sailors, airmen, and certainly Marines on November 15th ."

The Hawks' jerseys blend from the red and gold of the United States Marine Corps flag into a green digital camouflage which might be found in a field uniform. The front left corner includes a Marine Corps emblem, while the shoulder includes the logo of the Northeast Iowa Marine Corps League #1241. The inside of the collar includes the text "USMC 250 | 1775-2025." On the back, a gold silhouette represents the iconic image of five Marines raising an American flag over Iwo Jima during World War II. The same image became the basis for the Marine Corps War Memorial in Arlington, Virginia.

Americans for Independent Living is dedicated to serving those who've served our nation. The organization offers programs assisting with housing, home modification, household items, clothing, and furniture, always putting the well-being of our nation's heroes first. The AFIL mission is simple: empowering veterans in need by providing housing and transitional resources.







United States Hockey League Stories from November 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.