Nebraska Native Arrives for Nebraska Trip

Published on November 4, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo, Iowa - As the Waterloo Black Hawks prepare to travel west this weekend, forward Jakeb Lynch has joined the team following a trade with the Des Moines Buccaneers announced Tuesday.

Lynch is from Papillion, Nebraska in the Omaha metro area. The 18-year-old spent last season - and the beginning of the current schedule - principally with the Minnesota Wilderness of the North American Hockey League, coupled with stints as a Buccaneer. In exchange for Lynch, Des Moines received first-year Waterloo forward Caz Carlson.

Last season in Minnesota, Lynch was the second-leading scorer for the Wilderness, notching 51 points (19 goals, 32 assists) in 55 games. His 32 assists made the Miami recruit the team's top setup man. Lynch produced 37 points at even strength, also tallying two shorthanded assists and 12 power play points. He was responsible for three power play goals. Lynch's trajectory was even more impressive this season: in seven NAHL games with the Wilderness, he scored four times and assisted on nine other goals.

In December of 2023, Lynch made his USHL debut with the Des Moines. That two-game appearance was the first of three separate stints as a Buccaneer. He returned again last December, then rejoined the Buccaneers from the Wilderness last month. Lynch scored his first USHL goal on October 24th against the U.S. National Team Development Program. Including four games this season, he has made eight USHL appearances.

Carlson had played in 11 Black Hawks games with two assists and a +1 plus/minus differential.

Waterloo plays games on the road in Kearney, Nebraska, this Friday and Saturday versus the Tri-City Storm.







