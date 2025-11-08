Hawks Ride Third Period Turnaround

Published on November 7, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

In wrestling, a reversal is worth two points, and that's what the Waterloo Black Hawks earned toward the United States Hockey League standings with a Friday night comeback versus the Tri-City Storm at Viaero Center.

Down 3-0 after the first 20 minutes, the Hawks recovered to win by three. The 6-3 result was the product of five third period goals, including two apiece by Dylan Nolan and Drew Waterfield.

The Hawks started the third on a power play, while facing a 3-1 deficit. Tri-City came to full strength before Waterloo drew closer at 2:36. Owen DeGraff triggered a shot deflected by Waterfield near the top of the crease; it went high up into the air before landing behind goalie Michal Pradel.

At the six-minute mark, Avery Laliberte tied the game. Positioned at the right faceoff dot, he triggered a low shot which made it inside the opposite post.

Nolan put Waterloo ahead with 5:12 remaining. Circling in the offensive zone, he came across the slot, putting a low shot toward the net. It changed directions in traffic and went in off the post to Pradel's left.

With under two minutes to go, the Hawks added a pair of empty netters: Waterfield at 18:52 following a takeaway near the Storm blue line, then Nolan from deep in his own zone with 34 seconds to go.

Prior to Friday, the Hawks had scored nine third period goals in their first 12 games combined.

Early in the game, the Storm cashed in on a power play at 3:26 to take the lead. After Bode Laylin carried the puck across the blue line, Waterloo couldn't wrench it away from him on the right boards. Instead, it came across the ice to Tri-City's leading scorer, and Carson Pilgrim used a defender as a screen to put a shot inside the post at Phileas Lachat's right.

A turnover at 11:07 led to Maddox Malmquist's unassisted goal and a 2-0 Tri-City lead. An attempted breakout pass in the Hawks' zone hit a skate and caromed to Malmquist who was by himself near the right dot. He took a stride toward the net before sending the puck under the crossbar.

Tri-City added one more goal from Luca Jarvis at 18:05. Back-and-forth passing near the blue line left Jarvis with an open side when the feed came his way from Pilgrim.

Another Storm goal was disallowed at 5:41 of the second when a review showed Paul Bloomer redirected a shot with a high stick. Instead, Waterloo notched the only goal of the period with 1:41 remaining. Rio Treharne set up the opportunity from behind the net, and DeGraff found the net when he received the feed near the hashmark of the right circle.

The Hawks and Storm meet for an instant rematch Saturday at 6:05 p.m.

Waterloo 0 1 5 - 6

Tri-City 3 0 0 - 3

1st Period-1, Tri-City, Pilgrim 6 (Jenson, Laylin), 3:26 (PP). 2, Tri-City, Malmquist 4 11:07. 3, Tri-City, Jarvis 2 (Pilgrim), 18:05. Penalties-Meyer Wat (checking from behind), 2:54.

2nd Period-4, Waterloo, DeGraff 1 (Treharne, Viviano), 18:19. Penalties-Springer Tc (interference), 9:41; Brady Wat (major-fighting, 10-minute misconduct), 11:54; Rohloff Tc (major-fighting, 10-minute misconduct), 11:54; Vikla Wat (checking from behind), 15:47; Brown Tc (tripping), 19:50.

3rd Period-5, Waterloo, Waterfield 2 (DeGraff, Merrick), 2:35. 6, Waterloo, Laliberte 2 (Whiterabbit, Meyer), 6:00. 7, Waterloo, Nolan 4 (Herres), 14:48. 8, Waterloo, Waterfield 3 18:52 (EN). 9, Waterloo, Nolan 5 (Whiterabbit), 19:26. Penalties-Waterfield Wat (roughing), 10:20; Laylin Tc (roughing), 10:20.

Shots on Goal-Waterloo 7-6-12-25. Tri-City 12-10-4-26.

Power Play Opportunities-Waterloo 0 / 2; Tri-City 1 / 2.

Goalies-Waterloo, Lachat 3-6-0-1 (26 shots-23 saves). Tri-City, Pradel 6-5-1-1 (24 shots-19 saves).

A-1,200







