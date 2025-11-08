Steel Explode for Eight Goals in Win Over Omaha

GENEVA, IL - Led by two-goal performances from Ashton Schultz and Brady Kudrick and six multi-point performances, the Chicago Steel (9-5-0-0, 18 pts.) defeated the Omaha Lancers (4-13-1-0, 9 pts.) 8-1 at Fox Valley Ice Arena Friday night.

Chicago scored four goals in the game's first 14 minutes en route to victory.

Brady Kudrick scored his second and third goals of the season and added an assist for a three-point outing. Ashton Schultz scored his third and fourth goals of the season.

Jackson Crowder scored his fourth goal of the year in the opening period, and Kolin Sisson potted his seventh score in the second frame. Luke Goukler scored his fifth goal of the season in the third, and Henry Major recorded his fifth goal of the campaign late in the third period.

Louis-Felix Charrois stopped 13 of 14 shots to record his seventh win of the season, the second-most in the USHL, and his fifth win in the last six starts.

The eight goals are the most the Steel have scored in a single game since March 23, 2025, when they scored 11 goals against the USA Hockey NTDP U17 team on the road.

Chicago scored the game's first goal for the seventh time this season, this time under four minutes into Friday's action when Crowder fired a wicked snipe from the left circle to make it 1-0.

Shortly after the opening goal, James Scantlebury had a breakaway chance that was stymied with a great stop by Lancers goaltender Nils Maurins.

Just before the halfway point of the period, Tobias Ohman made a great play behind the net to corral a loose puck and find Schultz in the slot, who lifted a perfect shot past Maurins to make it 2-0.

Three minutes later, Schultz added his second goal of the night, scoring a water bottle-popping snipe on a mini breakaway down the right wing, making it 3-0 Chicago.

Just 11 seconds later, the Steel made it 4-0 when Timo Kazda sprung Kudrick on a break down the left wing. Kudrick dragged to his backhand and tucked through the five-hole of Maurins to cap off a three-goal scoring spree in a span of 3:27.

Devin Shakar came on to relieve Maurins following Kudrick's goal.

The Steel saw two more chances to add to their lead with time dwindling in the period, first with under ten seconds left when Luke Goukler had a chance down the right wing that was stopped with a big glove save by Shakar. Crowder had a backdoor tap-in chance just before the buzzer but sent his shot just past the right post.

Chicago led in shots 13-3 after the first period.

Omaha had one of its best opportunities to get on the board five minutes into the second period when Cam Caron entered the offensive zone in a two-on-one and ripped a shot off the blocker of Charrois.

The Steel continued their attack and added their fifth goal of the night at 9:19 of the second period when Kudrick fired a blind pass to Sisson, who deked around Shakar for a slick goal.

With two minutes left in the period, Omaha went to its second power play of the game and converted on a sizzling shot from the right faceoff circle from Lefty Markonidis to make it 5-1.

Chicago led in shots heading to the third period 22-8.

Three minutes into the third, Goukler tallied his fifth goal of the season on a heavy wrist shot from the faceoff circles to make it 6-1.

The Steel had another quick strike 25 seconds later on a two-on-one when Goukler dished a pass to Kudrick, who wristed a shot past the left pad of Shakar to make it 7-1.

With three seconds left in regulation, the Steel added one more to its count on a Major snipe from the left faceoff circle to cap off the 8-1 win.

