Steel Silenced by Phantoms in 6-1 Loss

Published on November 1, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

YOUNGSTOWN, OH -- In a one-sided showing that saw the Phantoms score six straight goals, the Chicago Steel (8-5-0-0, 16 pts.) fell to Youngstown (9-5-1-0, 19 pts.) 6-1 at the Covelli Centre Saturday night.

Henry Major scored the only Steel goal on a five-on-three power play at the end of the third period.

Louis-Felix Charrois stopped 27 shots in the loss.

Sam Caulfield came on in relief with 7:29 left in regulation, but did not see any shots.

Similar to how the prior night's game between the two teams began, Saturday's action went four straight minutes without a whistle. Youngstown controlled the first half of the extended stretch of play, but Chicago pushed back with solid zone time before the first stoppage.

Six minutes into the opening period, Youngstown capitalized on a Steel pinch and turnover in the attacking zone to create a two-on-one chance.

Matti Butkovskiy dished a cross-crease pass to Logan Anderson who fired past Charrois to open the scoring.

With 13:01 left in the first, Cooper Simpson was awarded a penalty shot after being tripped on a breakaway chance. Simpson released a shot from just inside the hash marks that was turned aside by Charrois.

Two minutes after the penalty shot, sustained pressure by Youngstown led to a breakthrough when Jakub Hes fired a one-timer from just above the faceoff circles over the glove of Charrois to make it 2-0.

The Steel were held in check for most of the remainder of the period, but Jackson Crowder

had a great chance in the slot to get Chicago within one after lifting a shot off the blocker of Phantoms netminder Tobias Trejbal. Shortly after, Chicago went shorthanded for the third time in the opening frame. At the back end of the Youngstown power play, Jayden Veney had a two-on-none chance but over-skated the puck that derailed the opportunity.

The Phantoms outshot the Steel 14-5 in the opening 20 minutes.

The second period was once again controlled by Youngstown.

Major had a solid chance with 14 minutes left in the second frame, but ripped a shot wide of the cage with Trejbal out of position.

The Steel went to their first power play of the game just past the halfway mark of the middle frame and maintained solid zone time, but couldn't get a scoring chance.

With just over five minutes left, a Steel turnover created a look for Malachi McKinnon, who lifted a backhand shot that ramped off a Steel stick and over the glove of Charrois, making it 3- 0.

The Steel were not credited with a shot in the second period and entered the third in a 28-5 shots deficit.

Youngstown took just 59 seconds in the third period to add another score as Simpson dragged around a defender and released a wicked shot that made it 4-0.

Four minutes later, Evan Jardine fired a shot through traffic that snuck past Charrois to make it 5-0.

Shortly after the goal, the Phantoms were penalized, sending Chicago to its second power play of the night.

Just 27 seconds into the advantage, Youngstown created a shorthanded, odd-man rush, and Ryan Rucinski fired home his second shorthanded goal of the season, making it 6-0 and capping off the scoring for the Phantoms.

It was the first shorthanded goal allowed by the Steel this season.

Caulfield came in to relieve Charrois following the shorthanded goal.

With less than five minutes left in regulation, consecutive Youngstown penalties gave Chicago nearly two full minutes of a five-on-three power play.

Chicago stayed in the attacking zone for the majority of the advantage and, with 29 seconds left, broke the shutout bid for Trejbal when Major sent a snap-shot from the slot that whistled in to give Chicago its only goal of the night.

The Steel have not won consecutive games against Youngstown since November 2022.

