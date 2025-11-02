Buccaneers Produce Late Game-Tying Goal, Defeat Storm 3-2 in Shootout on Saturday Night

Published on November 1, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Tri-City Storm News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - The Des Moines Buccaneers produced a game-tying goal with 2.9 seconds left in regulation, then defeated the Tri-City Storm in a shootout to pick up a 3-2 victory on Saturday night at the MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex.

Des Moines (6-3-5, 17 pts) has won three consecutive home games. Tri-City's (7-6-2, 16 pts) season-long three-game winning streak was snapped.

The Storm led 2-1 late in the third period. As Tri-City played shorthanded from a Carson Pilgrim minor penalty for tripping, Des Moines pulled goaltender Max Weilandt for a 6-on-4 skater advantage. In the final seconds of regulation, a netmouth scramble near Storm netminder Michal Pradel resulted in the tying goal from Blake Zielinski, who tucked the puck into the net with 2.9 seconds left. The tally was unsuccessfully challenged by Tri-City for goaltender interference.

Despite numerous good chances on either side, no goals were scored in overtime. Pradel came up with several key saves during the extra frame, including three on Des Moines breakaway attempts.

The Buccaneers' Ryan Seelinger was the only player to score in the ensuing shootout. The Storm's trio of shooters could not solve Weilandt in what was Tri-City's first shootout of the season.

Des Moines was first to strike in the game. About halfway through the opening period, Owen Tylec finished a Luke Norcross feed past Pradel on the backdoor of the Tri-City cage. The goal, which occurred in the midst of a Des Moines rush, was Tylec's second marker of the campaign.

Tri-City tied it 16:57 into the second. Samuel Murin fed Carson Pilgrim toward the bottom of the right circle in the Des Moines zone. Pilgrim quickly fired a shot by Weilandt for his fifth goal of the season. The North Dakota commit's five goals tie for the team lead with Brecken Smith. Pilgrim's tally also extended his point streak to a career-long seven games.

The Storm took their only lead of the night with a power play marker 6:05 into the third. Bode Laylin entered the Des Moines zone and jammed the puck past Weilandt after taking it to the left post of the Buccaneer net. The St. Thomas commit has scored three goals this season. Each have come on the power play.

Weilandt earned his sixth win of the season, stopping 25 of 27 Tri-City attempts. Pradel put together another outstanding performance, halting 35 of 37 Des Moines shots.

Pilgrim produced another multi-point game with a goal and an assist, his fourth in five appearances. Four other Storm players registered points.

Up next: Tri-City ends its three-in-three with a trip to Omaha on Sunday. Puckdrop is set for 5:05 pm CT. The matchup will be broadcast on FloHockey and Storm Radio.







United States Hockey League Stories from November 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.