Tri-City Visits Des Moines for Saturday Night Tilt with Buccaneers

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Tri-City Storm visit the Des Moines Buccaneers on Saturday night at the MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex. Puckdrop is scheduled for 6:05 pm.

Fans can watch the contest on FloHockey and listen on Storm Radio.

Tri-City (7-6-1, 15 pts, 3rd place Western Conf.)

Previously:

Coming off 4-1 home victory over Omaha last night

Mason Jenson, Lincoln Hjelm, Bode Laylin, Brecken Smith produced goals

Michal Pradel halted 22 of 23 Lancer shots en route to his sixth win of season

Eight different Tri-City players generated points

Storm improved to 3-0 against Omaha on the year

Team Notes:

Above .500 mark for first time this year

Have won season-high three consecutive games

First three-game winning streak since winning four in-a-row between February 23-March 2, 2025 (games against Sioux City and Des Moines)

Have won five of past six contests

Continue third of six "three-in-three's" of season today; will visit Omaha Sunday; also played three times in three different cities last weekend

13th game in string of 15 in-a-row against Western Conference opponents, the longest such stretch of the year

Player Notes:

Carson Pilgrim: extended his point streak to a career-long six games with an assist Friday, has produced nine points during the streak; North Dakota commit was named USHL Forward of the Week last Monday for games played between October 20-26

Brecken Smith: has scored four goals over his past six games; three goals over his past two games; Miami commit is now team-leader in goals (5)

Michal Pradel: leads all USHL goaltenders in saves (287) and minutes (660)

Bode Laylin: nine points this season tie for third among USHL defenseman; two power play goals tie for first among defenseman

Cooper Ernewein: has scored three goals on nine shots this season; 33.3% shooting percentage leads all USHL rookies

Pilgrim (4-7-11) leads team in scoring followed by Laylin (2-7-9)

Des Moines (5-3-5, 15 pts, 4th place Western Conf.)

Winless in four of past six games

Coming off 4-3 home shootout loss Thursday to Dubuque

Three of next four games on road after tonight; will visit Muskegon for two-game series next weekend

Blake Zielinski (2-9-11) leads team in scoring, Ryan Seelinger (6-4-10) and Ryland Randle (1-9-10) follow

Season series: Saturday is the third of six regular season meetings between Tri-City and Des Moines. The Buccaneers have taken both previous matchups in the season series (4-1 September 20 at Fall Classic, 5-0 October 12 at Viaero Center) After today, the teams are set to battle twice more at Viaero Center and once more at the MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex this season.







