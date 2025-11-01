Fighting Five: Saints Visit Gamblers on Saturday

Published on November 1, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







Dubuque, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (10-2-0-0, 20 pts) visit the Green Bay Gamblers (6-6-1-1, 14 pts) on Saturday night for the first of eight meetings this season.

Here are five things to know ahead of the matchup:

1. Saints Shorties

The Fighting Saints scored their fourth shorthanded goal of the season in Thursday's win over Des Moines, the most in the USHL so far.

Melvin Ekman scored his seventh goal of the year, and his second shorthanded goal, in the second period of the win. The goal came in the middle of a five-minute major penalty kill and Dubuque did not allow a goal during the stretch.

2. Familiar Foes

The Saints and Gamblers open up an eight-game season series on Saturday in Green Bay. Last season, the Gamblers took three of four matchups between the teams after Dubuque swept all four in 2023-24.

Green Bay ties Cedar Rapids as the Saints' most frequent opponent this season. The teams will play three times in December after Saturday's lone meeting of November.

3. Hot Halos

Masun Fleece scored twice in Thursday's win to take a share of the league-lead in points with 17. Both goals came in the first period and extended a career-long point streak to nine games.

Over those nine games, Fleece has scored all nine of his goals and 15 of his 17 points. In 73-career games before this season, Fleece had never recorded a multi-point contest. This season, he has six in his first 12 games for Dubuque.

4. Tender Time

Vojtech Hambálek made 27 saves in Thursday's victory, his seventh win of the season. Hambálek is tied for the league-lead at seven wins and stopped two of three shots in his first shootout with Dubuque.

The first-year Fighting Saints has allowed three goals-or-less in seven of his eight appearances so far this season.

5. Gambler Gospel

The Gamblers are led by a trio of forwards, with Elliot Gulley, Landon Hafele and Gavin Katz combining for 20 goals entering Saturday's contest.

Green Bay lost its first four games of the season, but has won 6 out of 10 since. On Friday, Green Bay allowed a tying goal with 1:09 remaining in regulation before losing 4-3 in overtime to Waterloo.

Saturday's game begins at 6:05 p.m. CDT at the Resch Center. The game is also available on Eagle 102.3 and FloHockey.







United States Hockey League Stories from November 1, 2025

Fighting Five: Saints Visit Gamblers on Saturday - Dubuque Fighting Saints

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.