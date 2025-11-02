Third Period Not the Charm

Published on November 1, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

The Waterloo Black Hawks led after 40 minutes and well into the third, but the Sioux City Musketeers' five-goal outburst led to a dramatic reversal and a 6-3 win for the visitors at Young Arena.

The fateful final period was exacerbated by three-and-a-half unsuccessful Waterloo power plays, including 1:15 played five-on-three. It was a sharp turn after the Hawks converted two of the night's first three advantages against a Sioux City penalty kill which had been denying 87 percent of opposing chances.

The Black Hawks scored on the game's first power play for the opening goal at 11:14. Adyn Merrick was tapping his stick at the right faceoff dot; Salvatore Viviano connected with him on a pass from behind the Musketeer net, and Merrick put his shot into the top corner.

Sioux City answered in similar fashion at 16:19. Trey Jefferis scored on William Tomko's feed, which originated from the end wall.

Waterloo used another power play to break the 1-1 tie at 15:13 of the second. Toby Carlson chased down a puck in the right corner and rolled it toward the slot; Ty Mason did waste any time, swatting in the feed from the circle for his team-leading eighth goal of the season.

The Hawks made it 3-1 with 1:16 left before intermission. Mason blasted a shot toward the net from only slightly further away than where he had scored minutes earlier. That chance was knocked down, but Dylan Nolan found the rebound and swept it home.

Kason Muscutt scored 1:12 into the third period - 28 seconds after coming out of the penalty box - after an unsuccessful Waterloo power play which had started in the late second period. Muscutt banged in the rebound of Dakotah Bailey's shot.

Even after the Hawks' five-on-three advantage ended seven minutes into the period, Waterloo continued to hold the lead until Sioux City scored three times in the span of 1:19, starting with Luke Garry's transition goal at 13:52. Defensemen Ryan Poirier and Shayne Gould also found the net in quick succession. Then a final Hawks power play was denied before Dallas Vieau scored into an empty net from his own zone with 1:41 to go.

The Hawks' next three games are on the road, beginning next Friday and Saturday in Kearney, Nebraska, against the Tri-City Storm.

Sioux City 1 0 5 - 6

Waterloo 1 2 0 - 3

1st Period-1, Waterloo, Merrick 5 (Viviano, Carlson), 11:14 (PP). 2, Sioux City, Jefferis 8 (Tomko, Garry), 16:19. Penalties-Teply Sc (holding), 10:35; Bailey Sc (unsportsmanlike cnd.), 13:34.

2nd Period-3, Waterloo, Mason 8 (Carlson, Merrick), 15:13 (PP). 4, Waterloo, Nolan 3 (Mason, Viviano), 18:44. Penalties-Nolan Wat (slashing), 10:08; Martinu Sc (tripping), 14:42; Muscutt Sc (unsportsmanlike cnd.), 18:44.

3rd Period-5, Sioux City, Muscutt 1 (Bailey, Teply), 1:12. 6, Sioux City, Garry 4 (Lyons, Muscutt), 13:52. 7, Sioux City, Poirier 1 (Martinu, Bailey), 14:53. 8, Sioux City, Gould 4 (Tomko, Garry), 15:11. 9, Sioux City, Vieau 3 (Teply), 18:19 (EN). Penalties-Mason Wat (head contact), 3:06; served by Martinu Sc (bench minor-too many men), 4:21; Muscutt Sc (tripping), 4:56; Muscutt Sc (high sticking), 15:19; Brady Wat (10-minute misconduct), 18:19; Stenger Sc (roughing dbl minor), 18:56; Meyer Wat (roughing dbl minor), 18:56.

Shots on Goal-Sioux City 9-10-11-30. Waterloo 12-7-10-29.

Power Play Opportunities-Sioux City 0 / 3; Waterloo 2 / 7.

Goalies-Sioux City, Fichthorn 3-1-0-0 (29 shots-26 saves). Waterloo, Lachat 2-6-0-1 (29 shots-24 saves).

A-1,955







