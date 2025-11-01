V for Victory, Viviano

Published on October 31, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Salvatore Viviano lifted a backhander under the crossbar 1:56 into overtime, propelling the Waterloo Black Hawks past the Green Bay Gamblers 4-3 on Friday at the Resch Center.

It was Viviano's first United States Hockey League goal. He came off the left boards and across the top of the crease. Hesitating a moment to fend off a Gambler defender, Viviano's delayed shot found Green Bay goalie Joey Slavick already down, leaving the upper portion of the net available to target.

The Hawks earned the win despite being outshot 42-22. That included a 19-3 Gambler advantage in the third period. Phileas Lachat made a USHL career-high 39 saves.

The Gamblers outshot the Hawks 14-7 in the opening period and owned a 2-0 lead at intermission. Zach Wooten recorded the first goal at 7:44, redirecting Andrew O'Sullivan's shot from the right point. Not quite five minutes later, Elliot Gulley made a move toward the net; his sharp-angled chance was stopped, but he pushed the rebound across the top of the crease, and Ethan Drabicki buried the follow-up opportunity.

Waterloo leveled the score during a successful second. Jimmy Rieber had the first goal at 6:06. He jumped into a rush and went to the front of the net to stuff in an initial opportunity created by Dylan Nolan.

With the Hawks on the power play, the game-tying goal came 61 seconds later. Adyn Merrick put a pass on a tee for Ty Mason waiting at the top of the left circle, and the veteran forward blasted home the special teams score.

Nonetheless, Green Bay led for most of the third period, retaking the lead 3:54 out of intermission. Gavin Katz sept in a second rebound chance after initial tries by Gulley and Sam Harris.

The Hawks pulled Lachat with under two minutes to play, controlling a faceoff in the Gambler zone. Merrick found a pocket of space in the left circle, triggering a low shot as Mason cut across the top of the crease. Mason's extended stick tipped the chance by Slavick for the equalizer and his team-leading seventh goal of the season.

The Black Hawks open a new month at Young Arena Saturday. The Sioux City Musketeers visit at 6:35. It's the kickoff event for The Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls annual Red Kettle Campaign. Support the cause and the team by being at the rink. Good seats are available from the Domino's Black Hawks Box Office or via tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com.

Waterloo 0 2 1 1 - 4

Green Bay 2 0 1 0 - 3

1st Period-1, Green Bay, Wooten 6 (O'Sullivan, Harris), 7:44. 2, Green Bay, Drabicki 2 (Gulley, O'Sullivan), 12:09. Penalties-Wooten Gb (interference), 3:45; Brady Wat (cross checking, roughing), 14:51; Netusil Gb (roughing), 14:51.

2nd Period-3, Waterloo, Rieber 1 (Nolan), 6:06. 4, Waterloo, Mason 6 (Carlson, Merrick), 7:08 (PP). Penalties-Fedotov Gb (holding), 6:44; Carlson Wat (roughing), 7:31; Netusil Gb (roughing), 16:04.

3rd Period-5, Green Bay, Katz 8 (Gulley, Harris), 3:54. 6, Waterloo, Mason 7 (Merrick, Viviano), 18:51. Penalties-O'Malley Gb (high sticking), 4:57; Vikla Wat (hooking), 5:17; Meyer Wat (cross checking), 14:35.

1st OT Period-7, Waterloo, Viviano 1 1:56. Penalties-No Penalties

Shots on Goal-Waterloo 7-10-3-2-22. Green Bay 14-9-19-0-42.

Power Play Opportunities-Waterloo 1 / 4; Green Bay 0 / 4.

Goalies-Waterloo, Lachat 2-5-0-1 (42 shots-39 saves). Green Bay, Slavick 2-4-1-0 (22 shots-18 saves).

A-1,017







