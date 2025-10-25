Lumberjacks Edge Away on Friday

Published on October 24, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

The Muskegon Lumberjacks scored at least once in each period and upended the Waterloo Black Hawks 5-2 on Friday at Young Arena.

The Hawks had a season-high 31 shots on goal, but Carl Axelsson stopped 29 of them for his sixth win of the season. Waterloo was also turned away on three power plays during the game.

Muskegon's Anthony Thomas-Maroon scored the only goal during the first period. He was able to make the last contact on a chance at 6:34, and the puck carried just enough momentum to trickle between the posts.

In the second period, the teams exchanged even-strength goals, starting with the visitors at 4:35. Defenseman Adam Belusko moved to the bottom of the left circle before zinging a sharp-angled look under the crossbar.

Adyn Merrick produced his first Waterloo goal five minutes later. Carrying a puck from the right corner to the high slot, he patiently waited, then used a screen to put a long shot past Axelsson.

At 12:53, the Lumberjacks went back up by a pair. Drew Stewart cashed in on a feed across the low slot, which came his way from Carter Sanderson. However, Waterloo was back within a goal 76 seconds later. After a faceoff, Miles Jinman took possession below the goal line, feeding a pass from behind the net to Ty Mason. The veteran forward received the puck on his backhand in traffic but was still able to switch to his forehand and flip in his fifth goal of the season.

Muskegon blanked Waterloo during the third period, despite 11 Waterloo shots and a Black Hawks power play. At the other end of the rink, the Lumberjacks extended the lead at 4:07 when Sanderson stretched the ice, hitting Viktor Norringer at the Hawk blue line and springing the Swedish forward, who cut through the right circle to score from close range.

Then eight seconds into a power play, Tynan Lawrence capped the night's offense at 7:01. A quick passing sequence left Lawrence with room to sweep in a low chance from between the circle and the crease.

Muskegon 1 2 2 - 5

Waterloo 0 2 0 - 2

1st Period-1, Muskegon, Thomas-Maroon 1 (Bergeron, Blanchard), 6:34. Penalties-Stuart Mus (high sticking dbl minor), 11:37; Treharne Wat (tripping), 11:37; Stuart Mus (hooking), 18:33.

2nd Period-2, Muskegon, Belusko 1 (Novotny, Norringer), 4:35. 3, Waterloo, Merrick 3 (Carlson, Schneider), 9:30. 4, Muskegon, Stewart 5 (Sanderson, Benson), 12:53. 5, Waterloo, Mason 5 (Jinman), 14:09. Penalties-Schultz Wat (holding), 1:08.

3rd Period-6, Muskegon, Norringer 4 (Sanderson, Koering), 4:07. 7, Muskegon, Lawrence 1 (Novotny, Belusko), 7:01 (PP). Penalties-Rieber Wat (interference), 6:53; Thomas-Maroon Mus (goalie interference), 14:01.

Shots on Goal-Muskegon 7-12-9-28. Waterloo 9-11-11-31.

Power Play Opportunities-Muskegon 1 / 2; Waterloo 0 / 3.

Goalies-Muskegon, Axelsson 6-1-0-0 (31 shots-29 saves). Waterloo, Lachat 1-5-0-1 (28 shots-23 saves).

A-2,161







