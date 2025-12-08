Hawks Sip & Shop Thursday

Published on December 8, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo, Iowa - This Thursday evening from 5 to 7 p.m., Waterloo Black Hawks fans are invited to "Sip & Shop" at Party Town Outfitters, the official team store on the concourse at Young Arena.

This two-hour, after-business-hours window will arrive just in time for gift-givers to find Black Hawks gear and souvenirs for the biggest hockey fans on their holiday lists. An open bar will also be available from the Coors Light Cold Zone for those age 21 and over during this special event. Door prizes will be awarded to lucky shoppers on hand for Sip & Shop.

A full line of Black Hawks apparel is always available via the "Shop" link at waterlooblackhawks.com. However, Sip & Shop - plus other special holiday hours - provide the chance to take a firsthand look at everything in store. The team has restocked with a variety of new sweatshirts, hats, and more. This year, the Hawks are also working with Cedar Falls boutique Midwest Blessed on an entirely new line of team fashion for female fans. The partnership was first announced in late October.

Party Town Outfitters is typically only open on game days or by appointment. However, in addition to Sip & Shop Thursday evening, fans can also stop in during the day on Monday, December 15th from 3 to 5 p.m. or Wednesday, December 17th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Pre-Christmas online ordering from Party Town Outfitters closes on Monday December, 22nd, however orders placed on that date are NOT guaranteed to be delivered in time for December 25th. Online shoppers choosing to pick up their orders from Young Arena should plan to stop in by December 23rd. The Black Hawks offices will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Black Hawks tickets are always available with around-the-clock electronic delivery. Good seats are in stock for after-Christmas matchups on December 27th, 28th, and 31st. For full details and specific seats, please visit tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com.







