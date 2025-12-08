Wyatt Herres Named USHL Defenseman of the Week

Published on December 8, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Chicago Steel News Release







GENEVA, ILLINOIS - Chicago Steel defenseman Wyatt Herres has been named USHL Defenseman of the Week, the League announced Monday. It is the first weekly award earned by a Steel player this season.

The UMass Lowell commit recorded an assist in each game last weekend, including the primary helper on Chicago's game-tying goal late in the third period against Cedar Rapids on Dec. 5. The goal forced overtime, and the Steel later won 5-4 in overtime.

Herres had the primary assist with a point shot that was deflected and gave Chicago its first lead in a 6-5 shootout loss at Green Bay on Dec. 6. Herres was a +2 rating in each game to finish the weekend with a +4 rating overall.

Since joining the Steel in a trade from Waterloo on Nov. 26, Herres has recorded a point in each of his first four games with Chicago (1G-3A). His four-game point streak is the second-longest active streak in the USHL.

"Wyatt has been a great addition since joining our group," said Steel Assistant Coach Mike Mottau. "His work ethic, leadership, compete, and overall understanding of the game make him an impact player. He adds value in in all situations and is going to be a big part of our team's success moving forward."

Chicago has not lost a game in regulation since Herres joined the team and is currently riding a four-game point streak, its longest streak this season. The shootout loss at Green Bay marked the first time this season the Steel recorded a standings point in three consecutive road games.

Herres' first goal with the Steel was a power play tally at Fargo on Nov. 29. He has recorded at least one shot on goal in each game and has ten shots in his four games with the Steel. Herres recorded two points (1G-1A) in 16 games with Waterloo this season.

The last Steel player to earn USHL Defenseman of the Week was Thor Byfuglien, who received the weekly honor in the 2023-2024 season on January 22, 2024 following a four-point weekend that included a game-winning goal.

The Steel will travel to take on the Gamblers in Green Bay on Wednesday, Dec. 10 at 7:05 pm.

The next home game for the Steel is Friday, Dec. 12 for C.S. 12 Night presented by the Cyclones Amateur Hockey Association.







2025-2026 STEEL USHL WEEKLY HONORS

Defenseman of the Week:

12-08-25: Wyatt Herres - 2 GP: 0G-2A-2P, 5 SOG, +4

Chicago Steel Upcoming Schedule presented by Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush:

Wednesday, December 10 at Green Bay Gamblers (7:05 pm CT)

Friday, December 12 vs. Green Bay Gamblers (7:05 pm CT) | C.S. 12 Night presented by the Cyclones Amateur Hockey Association | Special Taylor Swift-Inspired Jersey Auction | Full Team Post-Game Autographs

Saturday, December 27 vs. Youngstown Phantoms (6:05 pm CT) | Chicago Blackhawks Night featuring Jim Cornelison and Tommy Hawk







