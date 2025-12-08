Steel to Host Chicago Blackhawks Night Featuring Blackhawks Anthem Singer Jim Cornelison and Tommy Hawk

GENEVA, ILLINOIS -- Chicago Blackhawks aclaimed national anthem singer Jim Cornelison and mascot Tommy Hawk will headline the Chicago Steel 's annual Chicago Blackhawks Night on Saturday, December 27 when the Steel take on the Youngstown Phantoms at 6:05 pm CT at Fox Valley Ice Arena.

Cornelison will serve as the honored guest for the event and will sing the national anthem before the game. Following the pregame performance, Cornelison will be available to sign autographs during a meet and greet with fans during the game.

Fan-favorite Tommy Hawk will return to Geneva to entertain fans and participate in promotions throughout the night.

Steel fans will have a chance to win prizes from the Blackhawks including two tickets plus an intermission Zamboni ride for the Blackhawks January 15 game vs. Calgary, two tickets plus a chance to play "Shoot the Puck" during intermission of the January 15 game, and a separate prize of four tickets to the January 15 game.

Cornelison began singing for the Blackhawks part-time in 1996. Prior to the 2008-2009 season, Cornelison was asked to serve as the exclusive anthem singer and has performed at over 1,500 Blackhawks games.

In addition to Blackhawks games, Cornelison has sung "Back Home Again in Indiana" to kick off races at the Indianapolis 500 since 2017. He has also performed at the Chicagoland S peedway's NASCAR races, 2012 Ryder Cup, outdoor NHL games, and more.

Earlier this year, Cornelison performed the national anthem at the Chicago Bears 2025 home- opener against Minnesota. He also performed the anthem before Bears home games during the 2010-2011 NFL playoffs, as well as the 2011 season opener which fell on the tenth anniversary of the September 11 attacks. He also sang the National Anthem at the home opener of the 2019 NFL season, the opening game of the 100th anniversary of the league.

Tickets for Chicago Blackhawks Night are on sale now starting at $10. Group tickets and premium areas including suites, chill zones and ice side tables are available for the Dec. 27 game.

For a limited time, fans can purchase the Steel Holiday Plan for just $55 and receive one ticket to three Steel games, including Chicago Blackhawks Night, plus one ticket to a select Chicago Blackhawks home game.

The Steel will travel to take on the Gamblers in Green Bay on Wednesday, Dec. 10 at 7:05 pm.

